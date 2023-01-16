NFL sets Divisional Round schedule: Times, days, and networks

Seven of the eight teams are set for the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. However, while the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to wait until Monday to settle the final spot, the schedule is known for next weekend.

On Saturday, the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead. The kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET and the game will be on NBC.

The Jaguars lost to the Chiefs in the regular season, 27-17.

That evening, NFC East rivals meet on FOX Sports as the New York Giants travel down the New Jersey Turnpike to face the NFC’s top seed, the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET.

This will be the third meeting for these teams and Philly won both in the regular season.

On Sunday, CBS will have the first game.

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Western New York.

The Bengals and Bills had their game canceled in the regular season when Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in the first quarter and was rushed to UC Medical Center.

Kickoff for this contest is at 3 p.m. ET.

The final game will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Ca, on FOX Sports, with the Cowboys-Buccaneers winner facing the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers crushed Tampa Bay in the regular season, 35-7. They did not play the Cowboys.

That game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET.

