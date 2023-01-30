NFL sets 2023 salary cap at $224.8 million

The offseason is underway for 30 of the NFL’s 32 teams and they now know the salary cap they’ll be working with in 2023.

The NFL informed teams that the cap will be set at $224.8 million for next season.

That’s up from $208.2 million for the current season and reflects the uptick in revenue that the league will enjoy from new broadcasting deals that kick in during the 2023 season. It also shows that the league has rebounded well from the drop to a $182.5 million salary cap in 2021 due to the impact of COVID on attendance and other revenues.

With the cap set, teams can now use that figure as they make decisions about contract options, roster bonuses and extensions. Franchise tags can be applied starting on February 21 and the new league year begins on March 15.

