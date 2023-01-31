NFL sets 2023 salary cap at $224.8M, what that means for the Bills

Good news and bad news came for the Buffalo Bills when the NFL announced where the 2023 league salary cap will be.

On the positive side of the ledger, the league has increased it.

Last season, the NFL’s salary cap sat at $208.2 million. That’s up… way up.

In 2023, the cap was put at $224.8M according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. That’s a record for the highest salary cap in league history. It’s an increase of 7.97 percent.

Now for the negative end: The Bills still have a lot of work to do.

Even with that increase, Buffalo sits well above that figure next year. According to Spotrac, the Bills have a top-51 cap figure of approximately $247M for next year.

General manager Brandon Beane will have to figure out a way to get the team under that. During his end of season press conference, Beane admitted he knew a lot of work was en route for him this spring in terms of getting the Bills under the cap.

“I’m hoping for a lot of dollars [to be added to the 2023 cap], because we need it,” Beane said.

In an effort to get there, Beane will likely have to make tough decision on cutting players which will free up cap space. Plus, Beane will likely renegotiate contracts already on the books as he has done in the past.

Additionally, Buffalo will need around $7.25M to sign their upcoming draft class.

Teams must be under the cap by 4 p.m. on March 15 when the league begins it’s “new year.”

Bills Wire will follow all salary cap moves made by the team throughout the offseason.

