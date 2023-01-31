NFL sets 2023 nonexclusive franchise and transition tags amounts

Following the announcement of the NFL 2023 salary cap, which has been set at $224.8 million, we now know the amounts for the nonexclusive franchise and transition tags as well.

Franchise tag

Quarterback: 32.42 million

Running back: 10.1 million

Wide receiver: 19.74 million

Tight end: 11.36 million

Offensive linemen: 18.24 million

Defensive end: 19.73 million

Defensive tackle: 18.94 million

Linebacker: 20.93 million

Cornerback: 18.14 million

Safety: 14.46 million

Kicker/punter: 5.39 million

Transition tag

Quarterback: 29.5 million

Running back: 8.43 million

Wide receiver: 17.99 million

Tight end: 9.72 million

Offensive linemen: 16.66 million

Defensive end: 17.45 million

Defensive tackle: 16.1 million

Linebacker: 17.48 million

Cornerback: 15.79 million

Safety: 11.87 million

Kicker/punter: 4.87 million

