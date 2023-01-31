NFL sets 2023 nonexclusive franchise and transition tags amounts
Following the announcement of the NFL 2023 salary cap, which has been set at $224.8 million, we now know the amounts for the nonexclusive franchise and transition tags as well.
Franchise tag
Quarterback: 32.42 million
Running back: 10.1 million
Wide receiver: 19.74 million
Tight end: 11.36 million
Offensive linemen: 18.24 million
Defensive end: 19.73 million
Defensive tackle: 18.94 million
Linebacker: 20.93 million
Cornerback: 18.14 million
Safety: 14.46 million
Kicker/punter: 5.39 million
Transition tag
Quarterback: 29.5 million
Running back: 8.43 million
Wide receiver: 17.99 million
Tight end: 9.72 million
Offensive linemen: 16.66 million
Defensive end: 17.45 million
Defensive tackle: 16.1 million
Linebacker: 17.48 million
Cornerback: 15.79 million
Safety: 11.87 million
Kicker/punter: 4.87 million
