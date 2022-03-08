NFL sets 2022 salary cap set at $208.2M, as expected

The NFL has set the salary cap for 2022. There is no surprise. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the cap is set at $208.2 million, which is the total that was expected.

That is an increase of more than $25 million over last season’s cap, which was $182.5 million. Of course, the 2021 cap was reduced because of the 2020 pandemic season without fans in stadiums for most of the season.

Teams can also roll over unused cap space from the previous season.

For the Arizona Cardinals, who roll over just under $2 million, their salary cap will be $210.2 million.

However, even with the increased salary cap, the Cardinals have work to do.

According to Over the Cap on Tuesday, the Cardinals have just more than $2,000 in cap space and were over the cap by more than $3 million in effective cap space.

They will have to make some moves to get under the cap, as all teams must be under the cap by the start of the new league year next Wednesday.

