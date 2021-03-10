NFL sets 2021 salary cap figure; what it means for Titans

Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
After months of uncertainty, the NFL has finalized the 2021 salary cap figure, according to multiple reports. The number will come in at $182.5 million, which is down from the $198.2 million it was in 2020.

With their carryover figure of $8 million, the Tennessee Titans will sport an adjusted salary cap of $190.5 million in 2021.

According to Spotrac, the Titans currently have $14.3 million in “top 51” cap space with the $182.5 million figure after the releases of Malcolm Butler and Adam Humphries, and the trade of Isaiah Wilson to the Miami Dolphins.

It doesn’t appear that Spotrac’s figure includes the aforementioned cap carryover, so we can tack on another $8 million to that cap space number.

If the Titans want to make significant upgrades to their defense — and namely, the pass rush — and keep one or more of their own free agents, general manager Jon Robinson will still have some work to do.

That could come in the form of more cuts, restructures and/or getting creative with the contracts he hands out by pushing money into later years when the salary cap will increase instead of decrease.

Whatever the case may be, the new salary cap number for the upcoming season is a welcomed one for the Titans.

Mel Kiper: Titans could consider trading down in first round

How releasing Malcolm Butler impacts Titans' cap space

Where Ryan Tannehill's contract ranks after Dak Prescott extension

  

    TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:G4S plc1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsXAn acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationivNameSociété Générale SA (SG SA)City and country of registered office (if applicable)Puteaux, France4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)vName City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:05/03/20216. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):08/03/20217. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuerviiResulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached6.51%0.16%6.67%103,482,026Position of previous notification (if applicable)5.68%0.16%5.84% 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviiiA: Voting rights attached to sharesClass/type of sharesISIN code (if possible)Number of voting rightsix% of voting rightsDirect(DTR5.1)Indirect (DTR5.2.1)Direct(DTR5.1)Indirect(DTR5.2.1)GB00B01FLG62Ordinary shares71,596,42804.61%0.00%GB00B01FLG62Borrowed Ordinary shares29,429,05601.90%0.00%SUBTOTAL 8. A101,025,4846.51% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)Type of financial instrumentExpiration datexExercise/ Conversion PeriodxiNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.% of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)Type of financial instrumentExpiration datexExercise/ Conversion Period xiPhysical or cash settlementxiiNumber of voting rights % of voting rightsContract for DifferenceN/AN/ACash56,5420.00%OTC Call option03/01/2033Till 03/01/2033Cash1,200,0000.08%Listed call warrant03/01/2033Till 03/01/2033Cash1,200,0000.08% SUBTOTAL 8.B.22,456,5420.16% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an “X”)Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)XNamexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdSociété Générale S.A. Société Générale Effekten GmbH 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completionLondon, United Kingdom Date of completionMarch 08th, 2021

