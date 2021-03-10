NFL sets 2021 salary cap figure; what it means for Titans

The NFL just informed teams the 2021 salary cap will be $182.5 million per club, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2021

After months of uncertainty, the NFL has finalized the 2021 salary cap figure, according to multiple reports. The number will come in at $182.5 million, which is down from the $198.2 million it was in 2020.

With their carryover figure of $8 million, the Tennessee Titans will sport an adjusted salary cap of $190.5 million in 2021.

According to Spotrac, the Titans currently have $14.3 million in “top 51” cap space with the $182.5 million figure after the releases of Malcolm Butler and Adam Humphries, and the trade of Isaiah Wilson to the Miami Dolphins.

It doesn’t appear that Spotrac’s figure includes the aforementioned cap carryover, so we can tack on another $8 million to that cap space number.

If the Titans want to make significant upgrades to their defense — and namely, the pass rush — and keep one or more of their own free agents, general manager Jon Robinson will still have some work to do.

That could come in the form of more cuts, restructures and/or getting creative with the contracts he hands out by pushing money into later years when the salary cap will increase instead of decrease.

Whatever the case may be, the new salary cap number for the upcoming season is a welcomed one for the Titans.

Related