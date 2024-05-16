The NFL is set to announce its 2024 schedule in prime time. Here's how to watch

The NFL will air a prime-time special on May 15 to announce the 2024 regular-season schedule.

The three-hour show will broadcast on NFL Network beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

In addition to revealing the full schedule, the special's hosts and guests will analyze top matchups and break down what to look for, a press release said.

Hosts Rich Eisen and Colleen Wolfe will be joined by NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund and football legends Maurice Jones-Drew and Michael Robinson. Featured guests include NBC's Mike Tirico, CBS' Jim Nantz, ESPN's Joe Buck, Prime Video's Al Michaels, Minnesota Vikings tight end J. Hockenson and NFL Vice President of Broadcasting Mike North.

The first game of the season was previously announced exclusively on TODAY May 13. The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5.

We also know that Tom Brady will kick off his broadcasting career for Fox when the Cleveland Browns host the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 8.

The NFL announced its 2024 international schedule on social media May 15.

Keep reading for more on the 2024 NFL schedule release.

How to watch or stream the 2024 NFL schedule release

A three-hour special will air on the NFL Network beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, May 15.

A two-hour special highlighting the release will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m.

The schedule will also be released on NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+ at that time.

When does the 2024 NFL season start?

The opening matchup is currently scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 5, between the Chiefs and the Ravens. It will air on NBC and Peacock. (Peacock is part of TODAY.com's parent company, NBCUniversal.)

The Chiefs defeated the Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game in January. The Chiefs went on to win the 2024 Super Bowl, their second title in a row.

Both teams have a larger goal in mind with this game, Tirico told TODAY on May 13. The Chiefs are looking to set the tone for winning more Super Bowls, he said.

“This is a team that has a chance to win four Super Bowls in six years. We haven’t seen that since Pittsburgh of the ‘70s,” he said, referring to the Steelers dynasty that won four titles between 1975 and 1980.

On Baltimore's end, Tirico said it is looking to press the reset button.

“It’ll be a bit of a way to start the season for Baltimore, kind of clean last year’s slate a little bit,” he said.

How to get tickets for the 2024 NFL season

As each game is announced, the corresponding tickets will become available on Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and Sports Illustrated Tickets, the NFL said.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com