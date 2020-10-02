NFL sent memo to teams that Darren Waller-type events not permitted

Raiders, other teams told Waller-type events not permitted originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The NFL on Thursday sent a memo to all 32 teams reinforcing post-exposure coronavirus protocols.
The memo reaffirmed that the NFL forbids the participation of its players from gatherings such as Monday’s Darren Waller Foundation event. “No team or player gatherings or group football activities will be permitted away from the facility,” the memo said.
Several Raiders players — including quarterback Derek Carr — attended a fundraiser hosted by Waller’s foundation and did not wear face coverings, prompting the team to reinforce the importance of adhering to proper protocols.