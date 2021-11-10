The league’s officiating department is standing by referee Tony Corrente’s controversial taunting call on Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh on Monday night.

In a video released by the league’s officiating department, Senior V.P. of Officiating Perry Fewell said that the call against Marsh was correct, and the officials will continue to enforce the point of emphasis against taunting.

“He takes several steps toward the Pittsburgh bench, posturing toward their sideline. Taunting is a point of emphasis to promote sportsmanship and respect for opponents. This was recommended by the competition committee and coaches,” Fewell said.

Fans and players have complained about the taunting point of emphasis, but the NFL’s decision-makers don’t seem interested in making any changes. Expect taunting flags to continue, whether fans and players like it or not.

NFL Senior V.P. of officiating defends taunting penalty called on Bears’ Cassius Marsh originally appeared on Pro Football Talk