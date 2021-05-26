NFL, Senior Bowl to host inaugural HBCU Combine in 2022

After being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges & Universities) Combine is officially taking off in 2022.

The NFL and the Reese's Senior Bowl announced on Tuesday that they will be hosting the inaugural HBCU Combine next year, which will highlight athletes from four HBCU conferences — the CIAA, MEAC, SIAC and SWAC — as well as other HBCU schools. The combine is already set for Jan. 28-29, 2022 at the University of South Alabama in Mobile.

“The Reese’s Senior Bowl is honored to be collaborating with the National Football League to host the inaugural HBCU Combine in Mobile, Alabama,” said Reese’s Senior Bowl executive deirector Jim Nagy in a statment. “Over the years, the Senior Bowl has served as a showcase for some of the top Black college football players in America, including seven of our game’s 56 future members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and this event will help many more HBCU players secure further attention and exposure from all 32 teams.”

Inequality drove creation of HBCU Combine

No HBCU athletes were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft and just one was selected in 2020. The HBCU Combine is attempting to bring equity to pre-draft evaluation and give the most overlooked players an equal chance to be drafted.

“Throughout NFL history, HBCU athletes have exemplified a standard of excellence both on and off the field,” said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations, in a statement. “The HBCU Combine is part of honoring that legacy and making every effort to accelerate exposure of HBCU draft prospects to all NFL clubs. The game is better when all have the opportunity to compete.”

It was the lack of HBCU players chosen in the 2020 draft that drove Vincent to help create the HBCU Combine. Out of 337 draft-eligible players, just one HBCU player was chosen in 2020.

“That causes me to pause,’’ Vincent told The Undefeated in April 2020. “Three hundred kids — man, I know there’s more than one student-athlete professional prospect. Without pointing a finger, we all share in the responsibility for creating equity. That’s not equity to me.

“We pride ourselves on saying, ‘If you play, the game will find you.’ And we’re seeing that that hasn’t really played out that way.’’

The HBCU Combine will be patterned after the NFL Combine, and will give teams and scouts the opportunity to gather medical information, conduct interviews, and watch on-field evaluations of football skills and acumen. Teams will also get the chance to see some of the HBCU's best players in action in the HBCU Legacy Bowl, which was announced back in March. Around 100 of the top NFL draft-eligible football players from HBCUs will be invited to play in a postseason all-star game to showcase their talent.

HBCU football players will get the chance to show off their skills at the very first HBCU Combine in Jan. 2022. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

