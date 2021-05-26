NFL, Senior Bowl announce partnership to host HBCU combine event in 2022

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read

The 2021 NFL draft came and went without a single player from any Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) selected in the seven rounds. It’s an oversight the NFL doesn’t want to have happen again, certainly not with the rich traditions at so many HBCU programs as producers of NFL talent.

To that end, the NFL has partnered with the Senior Bowl to hold a scouting combine for HBCU players at the home of the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Players chosen from four HBCU conferences and other HBCU institutions will be invited to participate in the event. The CIAA, MEAC, SIAC, and SWAC will all be well-represented at the event in 2022.

From the press release,

“The Reese’s Senior Bowl is honored to be collaborating with the National Football League to host the inaugural HBCU Combine in Mobile, Alabama,” said Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy. “Over the years, the Senior Bowl has served as a showcase for some of the top Black college football players in America, including seven of our game’s 56 future members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and this event will help many more HBCU players secure further attention and exposure from all 32 teams.”

Related

NFL announces training camp opening date with fans expected to attend

Recommended Stories

  • FIFA survey: 70% of women’s soccer clubs operate at a loss

    A comprehensive survey of women’s soccer has found that 70% of women's soccer clubs internationally operate at a loss. Just 13% of clubs generate revenue over $1 million, and more than half of those revenues come from sponsorship deals, according to FIFA data released Wednesday. It builds on FIFA's Global Women's Football Strategy released in 2018.

  • Larger Scottish care homes and urban areas 'hit worse by Covid deaths'

    Coronavirus deaths in Scotland’s care homes were more than six times higher in larger facilities over the course of the pandemic, according to a report that prompted accusations SNP ministers “cruelly” let down residents and their families. New figures from the Care Inspectorate revealed there were 12.6 virus deaths per 100 places in facilities with more than 80 beds, contrasted with 2.1 deaths per 100 in care homes with up to 20 beds. It comes just a week after SNP ministers were accused of evading key questions over decisions to move thousands of vulnerable hospital patients into care homes at the start of the pandemic after a damning report found that some transfers were unlawful. The new data, which was finally published after a transparency battle led by media organisations, showed that 59 per cent of elderly person care homes reported at least one Covid-related death up to March this year. Meanwhile, care homes located in the most populated areas had higher rates of Covid-related deaths than those in the most remote areas, with a rate of 11.6 per 100 places in large urban areas compared with 3.7 per 100 places in remote small towns. The report also shows care homes for older people provided by the private sector had a higher rate of recording at least one coronavirus death. The watchdog recorded more coronavirus-related deaths in care homes than the National Records of Scotland - 3,774 between March 16 2020 and March 31 2021 - although it said its data could not be of the same quality.

  • NFL, Senior Bowl to host inaugural HBCU Combine in 2022

    "The game is better when all have the opportunity to compete,” said NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent.

  • Bellator 259 live and official results

    Bellator 259 takes place Friday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT).

  • Tennis-Confident Tsitsipas heads to Paris with 'best' Slam preparation

    Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is brimming with confidence and will be heading to Roland Garros this week with his best Grand Slam preparation after picking up his seventh ATP Tour title in Lyon on Sunday. "I've been feeling my game well; I've been using my patterns really well," Tsitsipas told reporters. Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, who is often seen in Tsitsipas' player box at tournaments, is pleased with the consistency displayed by the Greek.

  • Tavares has concussion, knee injury; likely to miss series

    Toronto captain John Tavares will probably miss the rest of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens after sustaining a concussion and a knee injury during Game 1. The center's availability for the rest of the postseason is uncertain, if the Maple Leafs advance. General manager Kyle Dubas said there is no structural damage to the head, neck and spine after Tavares took an accidental knee to the face from Canadiens forward Corey Perry.

  • With French Open a week away, Coco Gauff wins first 2 clay titles on same day

    "I like the dirt now."

  • How much money each player won at the PGA Championship

    It pays to play well in major championships. Just ask Phil Mickelson.

  • Soccer-Irresistible Inter, Juventus decline: How the Serie A season unfolded

    A Serie A season like no other heralded a changing of the guard at the top of Italian football. In his second year in charge of Inter Milan, Antonio Conte masterminded a superb league campaign that ended his club's 11-year wait for the title. In doing so, Conte halted Juventus' nine-year stranglehold on the trophy, a run that he kick-started by leading the Turin club to the first three between 2011 and 2014.

  • Tristan Thompson with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Tristan Thompson (Boston Celtics) with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets, 05/22/2021

  • Soccer-Aguero signs off in style as City celebrate title with Everton rout

    MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero said goodbye in style as his double off the bench in his final league match for the club helped them celebrate their Premier League title success in style with the 5-0 thrashing of Everton at The Etihad on Sunday. Aguero started on the bench as Pep Guardiola named a surprisingly strong starting team given they are playing in the Champions League final next weekend, but the Argentine could not be held back, helping condemn Everton to a 10th-placed finish. The already-crowned champions did not take their foot off the gas even though they had little to play for, with Kevin De Bruyne hammering the hosts into an 11th-minute lead before Gabriel Jesus made it 2-0 three minutes later.

  • Nicolas Claxton with an alley oop vs the Boston Celtics

    Nicolas Claxton (Brooklyn Nets) with an alley oop vs the Boston Celtics, 05/22/2021

  • Track-by-track updates, protocols for grandstand seating and fan access as COVID-19 restrictions ease

    Restrictions on fans’ access to NASCAR races are beginning to lift. The gradual reopening has progressed as vaccination numbers continue to rise and local and state officials alter their COVID-19 regulations in accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. Several tracks that had hosted races with limited numbers of fans in attendance have announced […]

  • Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady get new foes in latest version of 'The Match'

    Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady will team again in 'The Match' and they'll face a pair of decorated opponents.

  • Luka Doncic with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021

  • ‘Better than I did it’: Men who performed Simone Biles’ vault react to history

    Simone Biles became the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike. Two of the few men to land it gave their reaction.

  • 'What did you expect?' Joe West booed as he sets record with his 5,376th game as an umpire

    The emotional tributes poured out Tuesday night as major league umpire Joe West called his record 5,376th game in Chicago.

  • Devin Booker with a dunk vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) with a dunk vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 05/23/2021

  • Anthony Davis kicks Jae Crowder in groin, receives flagrant foul and Draymond Green commentary on Twitter

    AD got a flagrant 1 for the kick, but still got to shoot free throws.

  • Celtics fall behind big early, lose Tatum as Nets take 2-0 lead

    Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum left the game early due injury as the Boston Celtics fall in Game 2 to the Brooklyn Nets, 130-108.