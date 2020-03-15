The NFL sent a clear message to its fans: The show will go on as scheduled.

As more and more closings get announced due to the increasing threat of coronavirus throughout the country, the NFL will not push back the opening of the new league year.

That means the legal tampering period for free agents will begin Monday at noon and free agency will officially open Wednesday afternoon.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There was some speculation that the league might push back the start of the new NFL year because of all the chaos surrounding coronavirus. The difference with free agency is that it doesn't require large groups congregate and most of the work can be done via phone or video conference.

The league will have a different decision to make with the NFL Draft in late April. It's scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, and before the rise of coronavirus, huge crowds were expected.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

NFL sends message that the show will go on as scheduled with announcement new league year to start on time originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington