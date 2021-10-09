In the aftermath of the news that Raiders coach Jon Gruden sent an email to former Washington executive Bruce Allen in 2011 containing a racist trope regarding NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, the NFL has sent an email to all employees regarding the situation.

“You may have seen media reports today regarding a July 2011 email from Jon Gruden, who was then an employee of ESPN and is now the head coach of the Raiders,” the message begins. “The email made inappropriate and offensive references to NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith.

“These references to DeMaurice Smith in the email were denigrating, appalling, abhorrent, and contrary to our values of respect and inclusivity. We whole heartedly condemn these comments.

“We would like to remind everyone that we take our NFL values seriously. Our HR department and our leaders are always available to support anyone who feels that these values have been compromised.”

The NFL reportedly is investigating Gruden for potential discipline. The Raiders also are reviewing the matter.

NFL sends internal message to employees regarding Jon Gruden email originally appeared on Pro Football Talk