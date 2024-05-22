NFL sends Happy Birthday highlights to Bills QB Josh Allen

Did you celebrate Josh Allen’s birthday? The NFL did.

Allen, who turned 28 on Tuesday, got a shoutout from the league he plays in for his big day.

The NFL dropped a highlight reel of Allen, celebrating one of their best players. Awfully sweet of them.

Check it out in the clip below:

28 years around the sun! 🎉 Happy Birthday to one of the best deep ball throwers in the league, @JoshAllenQB. 👏 pic.twitter.com/tbwF4s35NK — NFL (@NFL) May 21, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire