NFL sends 49ers memo on workout injuries away from team facility

NBC Sports Bay Area Staff
·1 min read

NFL sends teams memo on workout injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NFL sent a memo to the 49ers reiterating that they are not required to pay players who suffer injuries outside of the team facilities during the offseason.

The memo was created after several players, like Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, were shocked by the news of the Denver Broncos potentially withholding offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James’ $10 million guaranteed salary. James suffered a torn Achilles while working out on his own and could potentially miss the 2021 season. The NFL refers to injuries that occur away from the team facility as “non-football” injuries that are not covered by injury guarantees.

After some teams decided to skip voluntary workouts due to COVID-19 concerns, the NFL reiterated in the memo that clubs should remind players of the risks they take in choosing to train at non-NFL locations. 

