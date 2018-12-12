NFL selects host teams for 2019 international games

The NFL has announced the host teams for its five international games in 2019.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be home teams, the NFL announced.

Dates of games and opponents will be announced at a later time.

Four of the games will be in London and the other will be in Mexico City.

The 2018 game in Mexico City between the Kansas City Chiefs and Rams was moved to Los Angeles due to poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium.

Two of the London games will be held at Wembley Stadium. The other two will be played at a new stadium being built for soccer club Tottenham of the English Premier League.

--Field Level Media