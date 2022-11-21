NFL has seen a record number of close games, through 11 weeks

The games aren’t always pretty, but they’re closer than ever before.

Per the NFL, 125 games have been within one score in the fourth quarter this year. That’s the most such games through the first 11 Weeks of a season in NFL history.

Aso, 71 games have been decided by a touchdown (six points) or less. That ties 2016 for the most such games through the first 11 weeks of an NFL season.

Comebacks are also happening at a record pace. According to the league, 35 games have seen a team come back from a deficit of 10 or more points to win or tie this season. That’s the most such comebacks through the first 11 weeks of a season in NFL history.

And there are still two games to go.

It’s a good development for the NFL. It means that every team in every game is still alive, indefinitely.

Except, of course, in Minnesota today. The game was tied at 3-3 early, and then it became a boat race for the Cowboys.

