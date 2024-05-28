NFL seems to admit it slightly owes Bengals on upcoming schedules

Here’s an interesting one about the 2024 NFL schedule for the Cincinnati Bengals — those in charge know a certain recurring theme will need to change eventually.

That schedule gives the Bengals a second Thursday night game in Baltimore in a row, which didn’t treat the team so well last season, to say the least.

But those who help craft the schedule say that can’t and/or won’t keep happening.

“That’s probably one we’ll keep an eye on moving forward,” Mike North, the NFL’s vice president of broadcast planning said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “We probably shouldn’t play Bengals-Ravens in Baltimore on a short week year after year after year. But like I say, every one of these AFC North games matter. You end up hosting Cleveland instead. I imagine at some point Baltimore will come your way at night.”

While it’s nice to hear those at the controls know this is a possible issue, the Bengals still suffer for the second consecutive season in a row.

This time, the Bengals play that Thursday primetime game in Baltimore after playing against Las Vegas just a few days prior on Sunday.

It’s a brutally short turnaround, and the fact it’s in Baltimore puts the Bengals at a big disadvantage, yet it isn’t the standalone issue with the schedule, given some of the rare rest hiccups that hurt the team next season.

