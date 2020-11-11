Every NFL season features a certain number of players who come out of nowhere to surprise and entertain at a level we did not expect. Perhaps they’re veterans for whom everything finally clicks. Perhaps they’re rookies who show that the NFL curve can be navigated at a quicker pace by some more than others.

Whatever the circumstances, there were several players who either expanded their 2019 performances, or came into the NFL as first-year players in 2020 and showed that they didn’t need a preseason to ball out at a professional level.

Here are the NFL’s Secret Superstars of Week 9.

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

(Michael Chow-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

It can be said that Murray did everything he possibly could to put his Cardinals ahead of the Dolphins in what became a 34-31 loss -- it's just that Tua Tagovailoa did a little bit more, especially as the game got real near the end. Still, that wasn't Murray's fault. In fact, he became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw more than 25 times in a game, complete more than 80% of his passes, have a quarterback rating of more than 150... and lose the game. That's also another big "L" for the KORTERBACK WINZ crowd, but we digress. In any event, Murray is playing as well as can be expected; the only issue he has right now is that he can't also play defense. Murray and the Cardinals have another formidable AFC East test this Sunday against the Bills.

Alfred Morris, RB, New York Giants

(Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

Morris hasn't had a 1,000-yard season since 2014, when he did that for the then-Redskins, and in 2019, he ran the ball exactly one time for four yards for the Cardinals. So, you'll forgive us if Morris hasn't exactly been front of mind. But with all the injuries in the Giants' running back room, Morris has new opportunities, and he took advantage against his old team on Sunday with nine carries for 67 yards. Morris is particularly good with sweeps and pulls, which the Giants' offensive line has been running to great effect of late, as was the case on this 19-yard run. Morris will likely continue to rotate reps with Wayne Gallman, so while he's a Secret Superstar, we're not sure if he's a Fantasy Superstar just yet.

D.J. Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jaguars rookie quarterback Jake Luton had quite the first NFL start, though Jacksonville lost 27-25 to the Texans on Sunday. Luton, a sixth-rounder from Oregon State, attempted 38 passes, completing 26 for 304 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Not bad for a guy who wasn't on many pre-draft radars. Luton also completed three of seven passes of 20 or more air yards for 120 yards and that touchdown, and that touchdown was a 73-yarder to receiver D.J. Chark, who spent his Sunday beating the daylights out of Houston's secondary. The Texans helped here with their "coverage optional" defense, but Chark, who caught seven passes on 12 targets for 146 yards and the score, was good on everything from deep outs to possession concepts. He reminded everyone that he's one of the NFL's more underrated receivers.

Olamide Zaccheaus, WR, Atlanta Falcons

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are obviously Atlanta's two best receivers, but it's time to stop sleeping on Zaccheaus, a second-year undrafted free agent out of Virginia, as a key cog in the Falcons' passing game. Against the Broncos in a 34-27 win, Zaccheaus caught four passes on six targets for 103 yards and a touchdown. Ridley was out with a foot injury, and it was Zaccheaus who was Matt Ryan's most effective deep target -- two of his catches and three of his targets came on passes of 20 or more air yards, including this 42-yard play in which he just demolished cornerback Davontae Harris on an adjustment route after Ryan broke the pocket. Zaccheaus also picked up two pass interference penalties on the day in the most complete game of his NFL career to date.

Cornelius Lucas, OT, Washington Football Team

(Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

In Week 9, per Pro Football Focus, there were seven offensive tackles who didn't give up a single pressure and didn't commit a single penalty. Perhaps the least-known of those tackles was Lucas, who's been in the league since 2014 and has bounced around multiple rosters -- first the Lions, then the Saints, then the Rams, then the Bears, then Washington. He's been a swing tackle and injury replacement most of his career, but he's done what's been needed with Trent Williams off to San Francisco, and that spot undefined, to say the least. Geron Christian had given up six sacks in six games at left tackle, so the swing over to Lucas has been a breath of fresh air. He didn't give up a single pressure against the Cowboys in his first game on 71 snaps, either. and he's improving week to week as a run-blocker.

Jeffery Simmons, DI, Tennessee Titans

(George Walker IV / Tennessean.com-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

We're going heavy with the big guys on the defensive side of the ball this week, because Week 9 had some truly remarkable performances on the defensive interior. Simmons had three tackles, three pressures, and three stops in the Titans' 24-17 win over the Bears on Sunday, but stats don't really do his disruption justice. The tape of this tackle of running back David Montgomery does. Here, Simmons is aligned over center Alex Bars, who moves out to block the screen. Simmons recognizes the screen, moves with astonishing quickness to blow it up, tackles Montgomery, forces the fumble, and the result is a 63-yard return touchdown for safety Desmond King. Simmons also had a sack in this game that was negated by a defensive offside penalty (not on him). He should be in the discussion whenever we're talking about the best young interior defensive linemen in the league.

Jarran Reed, DI, Seattle Seahawks

(Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

Another guy who should be in that discussion is Seattle's Jarran Reed, who has proven to be a premier interior disruptor when healthy. Reed put up 10.5 sacks in 2018, missed some time in 2019 where his sack total dropped to two, but he's back on this this season. Seattle's pass defense was a nightmare against the Bills from a coverage standpoint, but the Seahawks put up seven sacks and 10 quarterback hits, and Reed was a big part of that with his 2.5 quarterback takedowns. This is a pure effort sack by Reed, in which he starts by working to left guard Ike Boettger's outside shoulder, and then peels off to take Josh Allen to the turf. With his impressive upper-body strength and ridiculous closing speed, Reed is a problem for every interior offensive lineman he faces. Now, if he could only play cornerback...

David Onyemata, DI, New Orleans Saints

(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Onyemata didn't have any sacks in the Saints' 38-3 beatdown of the Buccaneers on Sunday night, but he was a constant thorn in Tom Brady's side, regardless. The fifth-year man from Manitoba had four quarterback hits and four quarterback hurries, and also came up with one of Brady's three interceptions. This was a great play in which Onyemata was working a stunt with end Cameron Jordan, and had the presence of mind to grab the ball after end Marcus Davenport batted the ball from the other side of the formation. Onyemata has 22 total pressures on just 189 pass-rushing snaps this season, and he was never as important to New Orleans' front as a rotational defender than he was last Sunday.

Trey Hendrickson, EDGE, New Orleans Saints

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Another Saints defender who made Brady's life less than pleasurable on Sunday night was Hendrickson, who matched his career high with two sacks. Hendrickson had seven total pressures and three stops on the evening, and he had another sack -- which was also a forced fumble on Brady and a recovery by Hendrickson -- negated by a holding penalty on defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

A.J. Klein, LB, Buffalo Bills

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

https://twitter.com/BuffaloBills/status/1326167225661845505 A career day indeed for Klein, who had two sacks, five total pressures, a forced and recovered fumble, and a deflected pass. “A terrific effort by A.J.,” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “Probably the most impressive sack was the one where he had the awareness to recover the ball and set our offense up with points. That was a huge play in the game,”

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago Bears

(George Walker IV / Tennessean.com-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

In April, I watched tape with Johnson, the Utah cornerback who was selected by the Bears with the 50th overall pick in the 2020 draft, and that surprised me, because he was clearly a first-round talent -- both in his physical characteristics, and his ability to take advanced tape study to the field. In any event, the Bears got a steal here. This season, Johnson has allowed just 25 receptions on 50 targets for 393 yards, 111 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 89.8. He's had a couple of rough games, as most first-year cornerbacks will do in the NFL, but he was absolutely on point against the Titans last Sunday, allowing no receptions on three targets and bunching A.J. Brown, Tennessee's fabulous receiver, right up when in coverage. He was also on lock against Corey Davis, and watch the footwork and recovery on this deflection: Johnson just missed his first NFL interception on that play, but if he keeps it up, those will happen. More importantly, he's growing into his talent and becoming a real asset in Chicago's underrated defense.

Isaiah Johnson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The Raiders went into their Sunday game against the Chargers having to deal with Justin Herbert, and down two cornerbacks (Trayvon Mullen, Keisean Nixon) due to injury. So, it was going to be up to Isaiah Johnson, the second-year cornerback from Houston, to make up the difference. Johnson had allowed a touchdown on just 30 defensive snaps before Sunday's game, so it's not like anybody was expecting a shutout performance. But Johnson didn't just play a great game, allowing three catches on six targets for 29 yards, five yards after the catch, and an opponent passer rating of 63.9, he also made the two biggest plays of his life as time ran out on the Chargers. Two straight deflections to the right side of the end zone sealed the 31-26 win for the Raiders, and left the Chargers wondering yet again why wins seem mathematically impossible, no matter how hard they try. The second play was originally ruled a touchdown pass from Herbert to tight end Donald Parham Jr., but overruled on replay. “I felt it, I pulled it,” Johnson said after the game, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “I pulled it out of his hands and I knew. They think it’s still complete, so they think they won the game. I know that that camera is going to show that we won, so I’m gonna celebrate before they even know it. “I know what actually happened, so I am going to celebrate, too. I had never had a chance to do that before, but I like to have fun with the game sometimes.” It's easy to have fun when you get your first real shot as a starting cornerback, and you make two plays that help propel your team to 5-3 on the season.