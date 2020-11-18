Every NFL season features a certain number of players who come out of nowhere to surprise and entertain at a level we did not expect. Perhaps they’re veterans for whom everything finally clicks. Perhaps they’re rookies who show that the NFL curve can be navigated at a quicker pace by some more than others.

Whatever the circumstances, there were several players who either expanded their 2019 performances, or came into the NFL as first-year players in 2020 and showed that they didn’t need a preseason to ball out at a professional level.

Here are the NFL’s Secret Superstars of Week 10.

Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions

(Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

Last week, Chris Burke, my old Sports Illustrated partner in crime, who now writes very well about the Lions for The Athletic, posited that there may be something wrong with Matthew Stafford. Why? Because one of the best pure deep throwers in the NFL was not delivering the ball downfield. This was particularly true against the Vikings in Week 9, when Stafford attempted just one pass over 20 air yards, with no completions. Well, Stafford got back on his horse against Washington last Sunday, completing both of his deep attempts for 82 yards and two touchdowns. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1328039542197108736 Detroit's defense did its usual best to engineer a late collapse, but the Lions pulled out a 30-27 win after leading 24-3 in the third quarter. Stafford has to be on point every week if he's to overcome that defense, but he certainly was on Sunday.

D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

(Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

Another factor in Detroit's win was rookie running back D'Andre Swift, who had perhaps the best game of his young career against a Washington defense that came into the contest with the fifth-best Defensive DVOA against the pass, and the 12th-best against the run. Swift carted the rock 16 times for 81 yards, and added a tremendous amount in the passing game with five catches on five targets for 68 yards and a touchdown. The Lions have always preferred backs who can win in the passing game, and they have one in their second-round pick out of Georgia. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1328064230902272000

Salvon Ahmed, RB, Miami Dolphins

(ALLEN EYESTONE / THE PALM BEACH POST)

As well as the Dolphins are playing of late -- they've run off five straight wins and are just a game behind the Bills in the AFC East -- their running back situation has been undefined due to injuries and overall talent. While Miami doesn't have a defined foundation back at this point, Salvon Ahmed -- an undrafted rookie from Washington who had no snaps until his 28 against the Cardinals in Week 9 -- busted off 21 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers last Sunday. Coaches have noticed. Running backs coach Eric Studesville recently said of Ahmed that “the first thing that stands out is when he comes in the room, he’s ready to go. Highly motivated, wants to be good, has some speed, quickness, good eyes, good feet, catches the ball really well. Can he be consistent in his performance level? I think he will.” If that's the case, the Dolphins might have a star on their hands. Ahmed had two runs of 15 yards or more against the Chargers, including this 16-yarder, in which he showed quickness and decisiveness to get to the hole on the cutback.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots

(Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports)

There's been a lot of noise over the last few years (and justifiably so) about New England's lack of elite receivers, no matter whether the quarterback has been Tom Brady, Cam Newton, or occasional backups Brian Hoyer and Jarret Stidham. It's been Julian Edelman and the Pips for a while now, and as Edelman has been dealing with a knee injury, it's easy to understand why Newton has struggled to get the hang of his new offense at times. But New England's offense has been better of late, and that's about a couple of things -- an increased commitment to their gap running game, and the expansion in role for receiver Jakobi Meyers. Over the last three weeks, only Davante Adams, Chase Claypool, and Jerry Jeudy have more targets than Meyers' 29, which ties him with Stefon Diggs for the third-most in the NFL over that stretch of time. With those 29 targets, Meyers has 23 catches (only Diggs and Adams have more) for 286 yards (only Diggs, DK Metcalf, and Adams have more). Meyers hasn't caught a touchdown pass in that time, but the former quarterback knows how to throw one, as he did to Rex Burkhead in New England's 23-17 win over the Ravens. Meyers threw that pass in a veritable monsoon. Not a bad few weeks for a second-year undrafted receiver out of North Carolina State.

Brandon Scherff, OG, Washington Football Team

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Injuries over the last few seasons have cost Scherff time on the field, and may affect his earning power after the 2020 season if that continues. He's already missed time with an MCL injury this season, but when he's healthy and on the field, you see every bit of the talent that had Washington selecting him fifth overall in the 2015 draft, picking up his fifth-year option in 2019, and giving him the franchise tag in 2020. Against the Lions on Sunday, he allowed no pressures of any kind on 63 pass-blocking attempts, and he was a malevolent force in the run game, helping rookie Antonio Gibson to 45 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries. Gibson's first run of the day was a four-yarder with 13:12 left in the first quarter, and watch what Scherff (No. 65) does to Detroit defensive tackle Danny Shelton (No. 71), who clears the scales at 345 pounds. Anyone for pancakes?

Poona Ford, DI, Seattle Seahawks

(Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

My first encounter with Poona Ford was a pre-draft interview in 2018, because I wanted to know how it was that the Texas alum, who was not invited to that year's scouting combine despite his status as Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year, and dominant performances in both the East-West Shrine Game and the Senior Bowl. I learned that Texas' defense did not create ideal opportunities for Ford to show his potential as a disruptive influence, which often happens to defensive linemen with potential at the collegiate level. The snubs continued on draft day, as Ford never heard his name called -- he had to wait to sign with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. He wasted little time proving the NFL wrong, putting up 34 total pressures and 59 stops over his first 2 1/2 seasons. Sunday's game against the Rams was one of Ford's best, as Ford (No. 97 in your picture) recorded a sack, two pressures, two stops, and he proved once again to be a big problem for opposing offensive lines. The world may have taken a while to learn Poona Ford's name, but that shouldn't have to be a problem anymore.

J.C. Jackson, CB, New England Patriots

(Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports)

Since the start of the 2018 NFL season, which was also J.C. Jackson's rookie year, nobody has more interceptions than Jackson, whose 14 picks leads the pack, just ahead of Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, who has 13. An undrafted free agent out of Maryland, Jackson has never had a bad season in the NFL, and that's remarkable when you consider that he's playing in one of the league's most exacting defenses. That's true for many reasons, including New England's high percentage of man coverage over the last two seasons. Against the Ravens on Sunday night, Jackson was targeted four times, allowing one catch for 14 yards, eight yards after the catch, and this technique-perfect interception when covering receiver Marquise Brown. Watch how Jackson establishes inside position, matches Brown's footwork downfield, and refuses to give an inch of leverage. With Stephon Gilmore's recent injury issues, Jackson has become the guy who can trail an opponent's best receivers. “Well, J.C. has a much better understanding, like all players do during their early parts of their career," Bill Belichick told me on Monday, when I asked about Jackson's expanding role in New England's defense. "Our scheme had him play various coverages and techniques, and also the experience of playing against quarterbacks and receivers throughout the National Football League. Those experiences are learned on the field and in game situations. There are a lot of subtleties that go on where each receiver runs routes a little bit differently. Each quarterback reads and throws a little bit differently and so forth, so all that within the context of his responsibilities and assignments on our defense. J.C.’s been very durable. He works hard. He’s out there every day. He competes hard. Always working to get better. Yeah, obviously has very good ball skills.” That's clear. What is also clear is that Jackson is a free agent at the start of the 2021 league year, and unless the Patriots slap the franchise tag on him, he's going to get a boatload of money from somewhere. His $750,000 salary in 2020 makes Jackson perhaps the NFL's biggest bargain.

Darious Williams, CB, Los Angeles Rams

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Williams actually had three interceptions against the Seahawks in the Rams' 23-16 win over Seattle on Sunday, but the first was overturned due to an offsides call on edge-rusher Leonard Floyd. Undaunted, the third-year undrafted man from Alabama-Birmingham put up two picks that counted on the day. On the first, Williams took tight end Greg Olsen up the seam and then broke off to take the pass intended for tight end Will Dissly... ...and on the second, Williams did a brilliant job of baiting Russell Wilson into thinking he had a clear shot to Olsen on a quick out, only to jump the route. This was the best game of Williams' career -- he gave up just two catches on seven targets for 31 yards, eight yards after the catch, and those two interceptions -- but on the season, he's allowed just 18 receptions on 37 targets for 261 yards, 95 yards after the catch, one touchdown, four interceptions, six pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 41.4. That's the lowest passer rating allowed among cornerbacks taking at least 50% of their defensive snaps this season. “I think it’s time to start taking about D-Will in this league as a household name – as a guy who could potentially be an All-Pro and a guy who should be a Pro Bowler," Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey said after the game, via Rams Wire's Cameron DaSilva. You would get no argument from me -- and likely no argument from Russell Wilson.

Jeff Heath, S, Las Vegas Raiders

(AP Photo/David Becker)

The (mostly accurate) narrative around the 2020 Raiders is that while the offense has come into focus with the efforts of running back Josh Jacobs and the deep passing of Derek Carr, Las Vegas' defense will force the team to struggle with any sort of playoff momentum. The Raiders came into their Sunday game against the Broncos 21st in Defensive DVOA -- 19th against the pass, and 26th against the run. But defensive coordiantor Paul Guenther schemed up some cool stuff in a 37-12 win that put the Raiders at 6-3, and proved that Denver has a serious quarterback issue in the person of Drew Lock, who barfed up four interceptions on the day. One of the picks came from linebacker (and former Secret Superstar) Nick Kwiatkoski on a nifty zone pressure exchange... ...and two more came from Heath, who as ESPN's Matt Bowen points out, was in the perfect place between talent and scheme. https://twitter.com/MattBowen41/status/1328836768192409601 If the Raiders can keep this up against quarterbacks who aren't double agents, they'll be a tough out in the AFC.