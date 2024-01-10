NFL: Seattle Seahawks and Peter Carroll 'amicably agree' for head coach to become team advisor

Geno Smith, right, has been Carroll's quarterback for the past two seasons, after Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson was traded to Denver

NFL 2024 play-offs Dates: 13 January - 11 February 2024 BBC coverage: Follow live text commentary on every play-off game, plus listen to live commentary on selected games on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, with Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys this Sunday (from 21:00 GMT)

Pete Carroll has "amicably agreed" to leave his role as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

He had been in charge since 2010 and will stay with the team as an advisor.

The 72-year-old led Seattle to two straight Super Bowls, beating the Denver Broncos in 2014 to win the team's solitary NFL title.

The Seahawks reached the NFL play-offs in 10 of 14 seasons under Carroll but have just missed out for the second time in three seasons.

They finished the regular season with a 9-8 record for the second straight year, having been 7-10 for the 2021 campaign.

Seattle Seahawks chair Jody Allen said: "After thoughtful meetings and careful consideration for the best interest of the franchise, we have amicably agreed with Pete Carroll that his role will evolve from head coach to remain with the organisation as an advisor.

"Pete created a tremendous impact over the past 14 years on the field and in the community. His expertise in leadership and building a championship culture will continue as an integral part of our organisation moving forward."

After beating Denver, the Seahawks returned to the Super Bowl in 2015 and went close to becoming just the second team since 1999 to win back-to-back NFL titles, losing to the New England Patriots.

Carroll previously had one year in charge of the New York Jets and was Patriots coach from 1997-1999, before a nine-year stint as coach of the University of Southern California.

His Seattle tenure ends with a total of 147 wins and 98 losses, meaning he has won more games than any other Seahawks coach.

"Pete will always be a beloved member of the Seahawks family," Allen added.

He is the fourth head coach to leave their job since the regular season ended on Sunday, with Arthur Smith (Atlanta Falcons), Ron Rivera (Washington Commanders) and Mike Vrabel (Tennessee Titans) all being sacked.