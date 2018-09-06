NFL: Seattle Seahawks confirm one-handed rookie Shaquem Griffin will start week one game against Oakland Raiders

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin rushes the punter in pre-season: Reuters

Shaquem Griffin has already overcome so many obstacles and accomplished so many dreams that the latest development might seem minor.

It shouldn't though. Because the Florida-born linebacker has been announced as a starter for the Seattle Seahawks in week one of his rookie season, an incredible achievement for any fifth-round pick, let alone one who has been robbed of one of his hands for the last 19 years.

At the age of four, Griffin's parents discovered him trying to hack his hand off with a butcher's knife and, realising the gravity of his unhappiness, were forced to take him to hospital to have his left hand amputated the next day. Griffin had struggled to cope with the after-effects of amniotic band syndrome, a birth defect that prevented his fingers from growing.

Shaquem Griffin was the only invitee to the NFL draft not taken in the first round (Getty)

That, in itself, would have prevented most people from pursuing an NFL career. But not Griffin, spurred on by his twin brother Shaquil, another talented athlete who wasn't going to see his brother left behind.

The twins excelled at Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg, Florida, and attracted plenty of interest from top colleges. But Shaquil told those attempting to recruit him to their programmes that he wouldn't attend without his brother also being awarded a scholarship, it's how the pair ended up at the University of Central Florida where both shone. Shaquil was so impressive that he declared for the 2017 NFL draft and was selected by the Seahawks in round three. Shaquem starred for UCF for one more year before declaring for the 2018 draft.

Shaquem Griffin celebrates winning the Peach Bowl while at UCF (Getty)

It was only fitting, then, that it was Shaquil who would deliver the big news to his twin brother. On day three of the draft in Dallas, Shaquem was anxiously waiting to see which of the 32 teams, if any, would take a chance on a linebacker with just one hand. He was in the bathroom when his brother ran in with a ringing phone, on the other end of it was John Schneider, the general manager of the Seattle Seahawks.

“I can’t breathe,” said Shaquem.

"It's a dream come true for us too, buddy. You're gonna play with your brother again," responded Schneider, before handing in the card to take Griffin as the 141st pick of the 2018 draft.

A fifth-round pick is no guarantee to even make the 53-man roster that an NFL team will take into the regular season though and Griffin has spent the summer battling rookies, free agents and existing Seahawks for his chance to shine. With the help of his twin brother, he has excelled on the practice field and not only secured a roster spot but this week been announced as a starter on the re-tooled Seattle defence.

"He's really doing well," head coach Pete Carroll said last week, dazzled by his pre-season displays. "It's been fun to coach him. It's been fun to watch his growth," said defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.

Seattle seems won over by Griffin's relentless work ethic and talent and the NFL world seems won over by his story, a story of constant hurdles overcome, dreams being realised and glass ceilings being shattered with alarming, heart-warming regularity.