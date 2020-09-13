NFL season starts with activism as opening sees low ratings and fan backlash

The first weekend of the NFL was marked by widespread social justice activism as a lack of fan interest led to a near-record ratings collapse.

More than four years after Colin Kaepernick became better known for bending his knee than his elbow, players across the league knelt, linked arms, or remained in their locker rooms during the national anthem.

In other instances, whole teams remained in the locker room until after Star-Spangled Banner and Lift Every Voice and Sing, sometimes referred to as the black anthem.

At the season opener between the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Houston Texans, the crowd's boos overwhelmed its cheers as players linked arms during a moment of unity.

The booing started after the Texans stayed in the locker room for the national anthem, and continued as they emerged and interlocked arms for what was supposed to be a moment of silence, according to the Associated Press.

According to preliminary ratings, viewership was down 12.3 per cent from the 2019 kickoff game, with 19.3 million this year compared to 22.12 million last year. That's just above the nine-year low of 19 million viewers from the 2018 season opener between the Eagles and Atlanta Falcons, the worst since 2009 according to Deadline.

New York Jets offensive tackle George Fant held Zoom call with reporters in which he only took questions about social justice.

“Everyone needs to be treated the same. Everyone needs to be held accountable. And for people to boo? It’s unbelievable,” he said.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley, of Missouri, defended fans, who were called “classless trash” after footage of the reaction went viral online.

“‘Classless trash’? The left showing their usual contempt for middle America,” tweeted Mr Hawley. “Missouri has the best fans in the country. Don’t blame them for being tired of NFL/corporate woke politics jammed down their throats.”

As games continued over the weekend, several players from the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings kneeled during the national anthem.

The Ravens and the Colts put out statements saying they were not protesting America - either its flag, anthem or military - as had been the major criticism of kneeling during the anthem.

Statement from Baltimore Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti. pic.twitter.com/XjtwD6dL1d — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 13, 2020

We will not be silent.

We will not be neutral.

We will not be passive. pic.twitter.com/TB7IjMpoYs



— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 13, 2020

Other teams didn't take to the field until both songs were over, with the Jaguars saying in a statement they would stay in the locker room to raise awareness of racial injustice.

"We understand that not everyone will agree with our position and demonstration, however, we hope that all will seek to understand the reason for it," the statement read.

The Jaguars planning to stay in the locker room for star spangled banner today pic.twitter.com/V9p43F5EdV — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) September 13, 2020

The Miami Dolphins, meanwhile, also stayed in the locker room but said it was to skip pressured attempts at unity, which only create further division.

“This attempt to unify only creates more divide. So we’ll skip this song and dance, and as a team, we’ll stay inside,” several players said in the video.

“We need changed hearts, not just a response to pressure. Enough. No more fluff and empty gestures. We need owners with influence and pockets bigger than ours to call up officials and flex political power.”

The Miami Dolphins spoke TRUTH TO POWER and peacefully protested by choosing to stay inside the locker room during the national anthem. There is NO "land of the free" until we are all FREE and EQUAL. ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/tc617CzuKV — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 13, 2020

The Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, also stayed in their locker rooms.

