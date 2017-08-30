NFL Season Preview in 97 Seconds
The 2017 NFL season is right around the corner. From offseason moves to QB controversies, signings to suspensions, aspiring rookies to aging veterans, here are the major storylines to get you ready for some football.
The 2017 NFL season is right around the corner. From offseason moves to QB controversies, signings to suspensions, aspiring rookies to aging veterans, here are the major storylines to get you ready for some football.
Corn: Just Google Bill Clinton's nuclear deal with North Korea. Clinton gave North Korea billions of dollars, something Obama did with Iran as well. That's a fact. And I believe after Obama gave Iran $150 Billion, that's when Iran released the 4 American hostages that they illegally detained. Good job liberals.
64