Report: Seahawks trade QB Russell Wilson to Broncos

Liz Roscher
·3 min read
In this article:
No one expected this news Tuesday, or maybe ever. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seattle Seahawks are trading their longtime quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

The exact terms of the trade aren't known yet, but NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Broncos are sending a bevy of players and draft picks to the Seahawks in exchange for their Super Bowl-winning star.

Among the players we know reportedly heading to Seattle: backup QB Drew Lock.

According to Pelissero, he was informed Tuesday afternoon that he was part of the Wilson trade, as was defensive end Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant.

As far as the draft picks, quite a few are reportedly headed to Seattle: Two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-round pick, while a fourth-round pick is headed to Denver with Wilson.

Trade has been years in the making

A possible Wilson trade has been in the offing for several seasons now. Before the 2021 season, Wilson was reportedly unhappy in Seattle, specifically with head coach Pete Carroll, though he repeatedly shook off those reports. But after a disappointing season — and even during that disappointing season — the speculation persisted.

Wilson's reported unhappiness in Seattle wasn't the only reason the Seahawks traded him. Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reported that Wilson wanted big bucks in the future, and that wasn't in the Seahawks' plans.

There was a tiny hint that a trade might be coming. At the end of February, Wilson actually scrubbed the Seahawks from his Twitter bio. While some players do that when they're just frustrated or angry with their franchise (like Kyler Murray for example), it turns out it meant a lot more in Wilson's case.

The Broncos haven't confirmed anything yet, but the people running their Twitter account are having a good time implying that Wilson is coming to Denver.

Wilson, 33, has been with the Seahawks since they drafted him in the 3rd round in 2012, and he led them to a victory over the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII just a few years later. Wilson and the Seahawks have been to the playoffs every year since he was drafted, with the exception of just two seasons (2017 and 2021), and they made an additional Super Bowl appearance after the 2014 season. Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowler, and won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2020.

