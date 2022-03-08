Report: Seahawks trade QB Russell Wilson to Broncos

No one expected this news Tuesday, or maybe ever. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seattle Seahawks are trading their longtime quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.



Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. pic.twitter.com/oRFDV8Ehyx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

The exact terms of the trade aren't known yet, but NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Broncos are sending a bevy of players and draft picks to the Seahawks in exchange for their Super Bowl-winning star.

Blockbuster: The #Seahawks and #Broncos have agreed in principle on a trade sending nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson to Denver for a massive haul, including multiple first-round draft picks, plus additional picks and players, per sources — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 8, 2022

Among the players we know reportedly heading to Seattle: backup QB Drew Lock.

According to Pelissero, he was informed Tuesday afternoon that he was part of the Wilson trade, as was defensive end Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant.

As far as the draft picks, quite a few are reportedly headed to Seattle: Two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-round pick, while a fourth-round pick is headed to Denver with Wilson.

Source confirms: Broncos trade QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris, two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks and 5th-round pick in exchange for Seattle QB Russell Wilson and a 4th-round pick. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 8, 2022

Trade has been years in the making

A possible Wilson trade has been in the offing for several seasons now. Before the 2021 season, Wilson was reportedly unhappy in Seattle, specifically with head coach Pete Carroll, though he repeatedly shook off those reports. But after a disappointing season — and even during that disappointing season — the speculation persisted.

Wilson's reported unhappiness in Seattle wasn't the only reason the Seahawks traded him. Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reported that Wilson wanted big bucks in the future, and that wasn't in the Seahawks' plans.

Russell Wilson has been telling folks he wants "Mahomes money" when contract negotiations begin again a year from now. Seems apparent the Seahawks had no interest in going there. — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) March 8, 2022

There was a tiny hint that a trade might be coming. At the end of February, Wilson actually scrubbed the Seahawks from his Twitter bio. While some players do that when they're just frustrated or angry with their franchise (like Kyler Murray for example), it turns out it meant a lot more in Wilson's case.

@JPFinlayNBCS this mean anything? Russ changed his pic from a Sea pic to when he played in VA 👀 pic.twitter.com/W8SztNtxkY — Nick@Nite (@slick_nickk3) February 22, 2022

The Broncos haven't confirmed anything yet, but the people running their Twitter account are having a good time implying that Wilson is coming to Denver.

Wilson, 33, has been with the Seahawks since they drafted him in the 3rd round in 2012, and he led them to a victory over the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII just a few years later. Wilson and the Seahawks have been to the playoffs every year since he was drafted, with the exception of just two seasons (2017 and 2021), and they made an additional Super Bowl appearance after the 2014 season. Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowler, and won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2020.