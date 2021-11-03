Russell Wilson posts video throwing football just 1 day after having pin removed from finger

Russell Wilson is once again ahead of schedule in his recovery from an injury.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback had the pin removed from the middle finger of his throwing hand on Monday, and by Tuesday he was already throwing a football. Wilson posted a video of himself doing football work, thanking both Jesus and his performance team for helping him get to that point.

“ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE” w/ Jesus! Phil 4:13

HE is my healer! My comforter! My Provider!



Wasn’t supposed to throw for awhile..a few weeks, but by Prayer & Dedication & tremendous help from my Performance Team!



Today was my first day back. One step at a time. Grateful! pic.twitter.com/lJC6RF71WP — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 3, 2021

Wilson is definitely ahead of schedule. Head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday that once the pin was removed, he wouldn't be able to start throwing immediately and would need a few days to get to that point.

“There’s a pretty clear-cut time frame. They think that it’s going to take a couple days after that (pin) is removed, and then it’s just how he can progress,” Carroll said Monday via The News Tribune. “It will be the first time he can bend his finger, you know. So we’ve got to see how that works out.”

Wilson has beaten recovery timetables before

Wilson injured his middle finger in Week 5 when he banged his hand against Aaron Donald as he was following through on a throw. Initially thought to just be a torn ligament, surgery revealed a dislocation and a fracture in addition to the torn ligament, which required the insertion of a pin.

This isn't the first time Wilson has beaten the injury recovery timetable. Back in 2016, a knee injury was supposed to take weeks to heal, but Wilson's zeal to keep playing led him to get treatment on his knee every hour, even through the night. According to The News Tribune, he even moved his physical therapist into his house so he wouldn't miss any of his hourly treatments. He didn't miss a single start that season.

The soonest Wilson can return from injured reserve is Week 10, and all signs point to him being able to get back into games the moment he's eligible. Geno Smith, who took over for Wilson in the fourth quarter of Week 5 and in the three games since, has led the team to a 1-2 record in the games he's started. He won't start in Week 9 as the Seahawks are on bye.