NFL: Seahawks release star cornerback Sherman

Los Angeles (AFP) - Seattle said Friday they had released cornerback Richard Sherman, a key figure in the "Legion of Boom" defense that helped the Seahawks to a Super Bowl title after the 2013 season.

"Thank you for helping win championships, shape our culture and define success in Seattle," the team said in a statement.

"We love you and your unwavering competitiveness, confidence and fierce passion for football and life. For that, you will always be a Hawk!"

Sherman, who turns 30 on march 30, had one season left on a four-year, $56 million contract extension he signed in 2014, after winning Super Bowl 48.

Sherman has recorded an NFL leading 32 interceptions since entering the league in 2011 as a fifth-round draft pick.

Ahead of his release, Sherman said he had been told that as a free agent the door was open for him to return. His aim is to play for a Super Bowl contender.

"Obviously, to the fans and to some of the people, it's probably one of the more recognizable careers in a player's history, in the history of the franchise," Sherman said.

"But I hold myself to a high standard and have a lot of years left in me. I want to win more Super Bowls with my organization, so it's incomplete."

Sherman played nine games in 2017 before suffering a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon. Sherman had surgery on his other Achilles tendon recently.

Sherman's departure comes two days after Seattle traded defensive lineman Michael Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles.