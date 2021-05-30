Breaking News:

Helio Castroneves wins record-tying 4th Indianapolis 500

Report: Russell Wilson has talked to Julio Jones about playing for Seahawks

Liz Roscher
·2 min read
The window for the Atlanta Falcons to trade wide receiver Julio Jones is about to burst wide open, and multiple teams are reportedly interested in acquiring him for 2021. There have been rumors about the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, the Philadelphia Eagles, and more, but on Sunday a new team emerged: the Seattle Seahawks.

Seahawks reportedly exploring Jones trade

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Seahawks have been considering trading for Jones. In fact, it's reached the level of quarterback Russell Wilson, who has reportedly spoken to Jones about playing together in Seattle. 

Wilson's sign-off doesn't guarantee that the Seahawks will trade for Jones, or even continue to pursue it, but hearing that Wilson is involved has to make Seattle fans feel a little better. Rumors that Wilson was unhappy and the Seahawks were answering trade calls for him came to light in March and never entirely went away. But if he's discussing playing together with a possible Seahawks trade target, all that seems like it's off the table — for now, at least.

Rams, Titans, Eagles also interested

The Seahawks are far from the only team interested in adding Jones. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafalo, the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans have both spoken to the Falcons about a possible trade for Jones. The Philadelphia Eagles, who have a lot of first-round draft capital at their disposal, are also sniffing around a Jones trade, according to Ed Kracz of Sports Illustrated. 

The list doesn't end there. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on the Saturday morning edition of "SportsCenter" that the San Francisco 49ers "come up the most often" in connection to a Jones trade, and the New England Patriots are also involved. On Sunday, he threw yet another team into the mix: the Baltimore Ravens. 

That's seven total teams that reportedly have interest in trading for Julio Jones. As far as frontrunners, Fowler said that "teams are watching" the 49ers closely, while Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk says that "league circles" expect the Titans to eventually land Jones. 

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 29: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Seven teams are reportedly interested in trading for WR Julio Jones. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

