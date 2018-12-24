NFL Seahawks extend Carroll's coaching deal through 2021

New York (AFP) - Pete Carroll signed a contract extension Monday to remain coach of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks through the 2021 season, the deal coming a day after a playoff-clinching victory.

The 67-year-old gridiron mastermind who guided Seattle to a 2014 Super Bowl victory will be among the NFL's best-paid coaches at $11 million a year, according to a report on the NFL's television network.

"I'm excited to announce that we have extended head coach Pete Carroll through the 2021 season," Seahawks chair Jody Allen said. "This will continue the championship culture that we have created in Seattle."

With a 38-31 victory over visiting Kansas City on Sunday, the Seahawks (9-6) clinched a wildcard playoff berth, reaching the post-season for the seventh time in nine campaigns under Carroll.

"So grateful to Jody and the organization. I love this team and couldn't be more proud," Carroll said.

Carroll's regular-season record with Seattle is 88-54 with one draw while his playoff record in 9-5. The Seahawks won the 2014 Super Bowl and nearly repeated before falling to New England in the 2015 Super Bowl.

This year's playoff run by Seattle came in a season after four top players and two key assistant coaches departed, aided by the rushing skills of Chris Carson, the first 1,000-yard Seahawks rusher since Marshawn Lynch.

"There weren't very many people who thought we'd have a chance to be in this position, but the guys in the room did," Carroll said.

Should Carroll coach to the end of his extension, he will become the first 70-or-older NFL head coach since Marv Levy guided Buffalo at 72 in 1997.