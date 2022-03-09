Seahawks mysteriously delete viral 'Cast Away' tweet after Russell Wilson trade

Many Seattle Seahawks fans were in mourning Tuesday after news broke that their quarterback, Russell Wilson, was reportedly being traded to the Denver Broncos. And the Seahawks Twitter account didn't make it any easier for fans to deal with.

A few hours after the trade was reported, the Seahawks' account posted a tweet about Wilson — sort of. They tweeted a video clip from the movie "Cast Away," which featured Tom Hanks' character frantically calling for Wilson, the volleyball he'd painted a face on that was his constant companion while he was stranded on a desert island. It probably seemed thematically appropriate since the Broncos had posted their own Wilson "Cast Away" tweet earlier in the afternoon.

The Seahawks' tweet was just the team (or their social media department) having little fun at their own expense, and it went viral immediately. In just a few hours it racked up over 98,000 likes and over 18,000 retweets. But it wasn't exactly comforting to Seahawks fans, who suddenly had to come to terms with losing their quarterback of 10 years.

Then, several hours later, the tweet was deleted.

Looks like Russell Wilson isn’t the only person who no longer works for the @Seahawks



Fairly certain they just fired their social media manager too 😂 pic.twitter.com/oYA5GALWI5 — Tommy G (@TommyGreturns) March 8, 2022

The Seahawks deleted an all-time great tweet 😭 pic.twitter.com/UhG5X2bNxZ — Aaron Stigile (@AaronStigile) March 8, 2022

We have no idea why the tweet was deleted, but there are a few possibilities. One is that the Seahawks may have realized that their fans were not in the mood for a joke after they reportedly traded the quarterback who brought them the only Super Bowl victory in franchise history. Another is that the tweet was deleted because it indirectly commented on a trade that wasn't official yet.

Story continues

Regardless of why, the tweet was deleted and the Seahawks haven't tweeted anything since. Though on Wednesday, Wilson himself tweeted an informal farewell to the only NFL team he's ever known.

SEATTLE, I Love You.



Forever Grateful.



#3. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 9, 2022