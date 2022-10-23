Marshawn Lynch has priceless reaction after realizing he dropped F-bomb on live TV

Marshawn Lynch, the former Seattle Seahawks running back, gave a highly entertaining interview on ESPN during the Cal-Washington game on Saturday night, dropping an F-bomb on live TV in front of a man who has never said a curse word in his entire life.

Lynch, a Cal alumnus, was at the Cal-Washington game on Saturday night with his former Cal and Seahawks teammate Justin Forsett. The two of them, along with eight others, were being inducted into the Cal Athletics Hall of Fame. He and Forsett were being interviewed by ESPN's Tiffany Blackmon during the game when Lynch mentioned that Forsett has never said a single swear word in his entire life.

And then Lynch said this. (Warning: The video below contains adult language.)

Marshawn Lynch when he realizes he just swore on ESPN is priceless. pic.twitter.com/xUsNtGLauw — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 23, 2022

“I’m from the Bay Area, but when I look around the stands and I see these motherf*****s… I mean, these stands weren't full like when we were here, that s*** kind of have me on tilt. I ain't feeling that. If this is California Bear football, they need to start filling up this stadium."

After he dropped the F-bomb, Lynch realized it immediately and put his hand in front of his mouth in a really adorable way. Just seconds later, he says the word "s***" and it doesn't even register to him that he said another swear word that is definitely not allowed on ESPN.

Lynch didn't spend the entire interview swearing and dinging the low attendance. He was also really grateful to be inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame next to Forsett, his longtime friend. Via AL.com:

“It’s always a dream come true,” Lynch said. “I never thought we would ever have this moment because both of our careers had ended. The football thing was over. We found out we were getting inducted into the hall of fame together. That’s one more opportunity to get out there and experience something like this.”