What NFL scouts were in attendance for Saturday’s Rutgers vs. Indiana game?
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Two NFL teams were represented on Saturday for the Big Ten football game between Indiana at Rutgers.
Scouts from the following teams and bowl games were in attendance on Saturday:
Carolina Panthers (former NFL general manager Terry Bradway)
San Francisco 49ers
Senior Bowl
East-West Shrine Bowl
Rutgers (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten) is looking to end a three-game losing streak, all in Big-Ten play. Indiana (3-4) has lost four straight games, including last week a 38-33 loss to Maryland.
Homecoming views. #CHOP pic.twitter.com/ScLXjYEEjU
— Rutgers Scarlet Knights (@RUAthletics) October 22, 2022