What NFL scouts were in attendance for Saturday’s Rutgers vs. Indiana game?

Kristian Dyer
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Two NFL teams were represented on Saturday for the Big Ten football game between Indiana at Rutgers.

Scouts from the following teams and bowl games were in attendance on Saturday:

  • Carolina Panthers (former NFL general manager Terry Bradway)

  • San Francisco 49ers

  • Senior Bowl

  • East-West Shrine Bowl

Rutgers (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten) is looking to end a three-game losing streak, all in Big-Ten play. Indiana (3-4) has lost four straight games, including last week a 38-33 loss to Maryland.

 

 

