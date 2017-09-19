NFL scouts reportedly still not sold on Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph

Few college quarterbacks have enjoyed as impressive a start to this season as Oklahoma State signal-caller Mason Rudolph.

The 6-foot-5 senior already has 1,135 yards and 11 touchdowns to just one interception through three games — all wins. Despite Rudolph's impressive numbers, some NFL scouts are still unconvinced about Rudolph's ability at the next level.

“He’s OK,” an AFC scouting director told Sports Illustrated. “He’s playing in a great, quarterback-friendly offense. Probably has a top 10-caliber group of receivers. (Mike) Gundy is a great coach and does an outstanding job with that offense. I’m not sold on him as a top guy. … He’s a decent athlete. He’s tough and runs that offense well. But not sure the video game numbers he’s gonna put up this year will translate to the NFL.”

Another scout hinted that Rudolph may have to wait a while to hear his name called during next year's NFL Draft.

“Not as good as the media wants everyone to believe; he’s a Day 3 guy," an area scout told SI. "His accuracy isn’t as good as the numbers show — his receivers make a lot of tough catches for him. Arm strength is adequate, not tops. What’s the difference between him and Bryce Petty?”

While it is far too early to start predicting draft order — the end of the college season is even too early — it appears Rudolph will have his work cut out for him at the NFL Scouting Combine next year to earn a high draft pick.