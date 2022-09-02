NFL scouts praise Commanders rookie QB Sam Howell

One of the biggest surprises of the 2022 NFL draft was North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell falling to the fifth round. Many considered Howell a future top-10 pick one year earlier, but an inconsistent final college season pushed Howell down the board.

For Howell, the inconsistencies he battled during last season at North Carolina weren’t completely his fault. He lost all his top weapons and was forced to run the ball more, yet he finished the year on a strong note.

In a league that selects players, specifically quarterbacks, based on physical tools, Howell still managed to last until the 144th overall pick in an overall weak quarterback draft.

When the Washington Commanders selected Howell, the choice was universally praised around the league. Everyone was shocked Howell landed in the fifth round. However, he landed in a good situation with Washington. Yes, Carson Wentz is the starter. But Wentz is on his third team in three seasons and is no sure thing.

Howell recently played in each of Washington’s three preseason games and stood out. Howell’s arm talent is evident, and his running ability is criminally underrated.

Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports recently spoke to a pair of NFL scouts about Howell after his terrific preseason. It was clear that the scouts believed the Commanders had something in Howell, with one calling him one of the “steals of the draft” with multiple NFL teams believed to have had a second-round grade on Howell.

The second NFL scout offered the following evaluation:

“With his talent, he should have never lasted that long in the draft,” said another NFL scout. “That happens with quarterbacks. You don’t take them high if you don’t need them. But he was also inconsistent [in his final year at North Carolina]. There wasn’t a lot [of talent] around him, but the knock on him was that the tools were there, but he just didn’t look ready.”

Multiple times in the preseason, Howell showed off some big-time traits. Whether it was arm strength and accuracy, his running ability, or going through his progressions and looking off the safety, the Commanders have reasons to be excited.

Sam Howell this preseason: ▫️85.9 rushing grade (1st among QBs)

▫️545 passing yards (7.9 YPA)

▫️5 explosive runs (T-1st)

▫️2 rushing TDs pic.twitter.com/2ZixqvcFHv — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 30, 2022

