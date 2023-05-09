As NFL scouts grow weary of Clemson football DEs, Myles Murphy can change the narrative

As a first-round draft pick, it’s understood that former Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy will be under pressure to be a major contributor for the Cincinnati Bengals sooner than later.

He’ll also have the opportunity to change the perception that highly regarded edge rushers out of Clemson have exhibited a tendency to underperform in the NFL.

Indeed, Clemson has produced plenty of standout interior lineman that have flourished in the NFL, including Dexter Lawrence, Christian Wilkins, Grady Jarrett, and Murphy’s new teammate, D.J. Reader.

But there have been precious few Clemson defensive ends who have justified their lofty draft status.

In fact, when veteran NFL writer Bob McGinn recently polled 17 scouts to gauge which edge rusher had the best chance to be a bust, Murphy led the voting.

Why?

“You know. Clemson,” came one reply.

“Enough of us have been burned over the years. You’re forever on guard,” said another.

It’s hard to refute those claims when making an unbiased examination of the evidence.

Consider these first- and second-round draft picks over the last dozen years:

Clelin Ferrell: The fourth overall selection in 2019 by the Raiders, Ferrell had a ho-hum 4.5 sacks as a rookie, then totaled only 5.5 sacks over the next three seasons. The Raiders decided not to pick up the fifth-year option on Ferrell’s contract, and he recently signed a one-year deal with the 49ers.

Shaq Lawson: Lawson has logged 194 tackles, including 25 sacks, over seven seasons with three franchises; not bad, but below expectations for a player who was the 19 th selection in 2016.

Kevin Dodd: Dodd was the 33rd pick in 2016, but hampered by a foot injury and after recording only one sack in two seasons was waived by the Titans in 2018.

Vic Beasley was a first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons (No. 8 overall) in the 2015 NFL draft.

Vic Beasley: The No. 8 pick by the Falcons in 2015, Beasley shined early, then fell of the radar. He led the league with 15.5 sacks in 2016 but managed only 18 sacks over the next four seasons before being waived by the Titans after seven games in 2020. He now plays for the Vegas Vipers of the XFL.

Da’Quan Bowers: Bowers was a second-round pick by the Bucs in 2011, 51st overall; he totaled seven sacks in five injury-plagued seasons in Tampa Bay and now is a defensive player development assistant at Clemson.

There could be several explanations for the lack of long-term NFL success by these players, including injuries as well as facing better blocking schemes and vastly improved and athletic offensive linemen.

Still, that track record apparently doesn’t foster confidence in the eyes of NFL scouts when it comes to the early round draft worthiness of Clemson defensive ends, so it’s up to Murphy to help change that narrative.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Why Myles Murphy must change NFL narrative of Clemson defensive ends