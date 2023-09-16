What NFL scouts are in attendance for Virginia Tech at Rutgers football?
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Four NFL teams are in attendance on Saturday afternoon for Virginia Tech at Rutgers football.
The game against Virginia Tech will kick off at 3:30 PM ET on the Big Ten Network.
Saturday represents a third straight weekend of Rutgers football at SHI Stadium. Four NFL teams are in attendance at SHI Stadium for the game:
Most notably present on Saturday is Terry Bradway, the former general manager of the New York Jets. He currently works as a consultant for the Panthers.
Bradway was also in attendance for the season opener, a 24-7 win over Northwestern.
Last week, six NFL teams were at the 36-7 win by Rutgers over Temple.
Below are the six NFL teams that were at the game against Temple:
New York Jets
Philadelphia Eagles
There was also a representative from the Reese’s Senior Bowl at the game against Temple.