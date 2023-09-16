What NFL scouts are in attendance for Virginia Tech at Rutgers football?

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Four NFL teams are in attendance on Saturday afternoon for Virginia Tech at Rutgers football.

The game against Virginia Tech will kick off at 3:30 PM ET on the Big Ten Network.

Saturday represents a third straight weekend of Rutgers football at SHI Stadium. Four NFL teams are in attendance at SHI Stadium for the game:

Most notably present on Saturday is Terry Bradway, the former general manager of the New York Jets. He currently works as a consultant for the Panthers.

Bradway was also in attendance for the season opener, a 24-7 win over Northwestern.

Last week, six NFL teams were at the 36-7 win by Rutgers over Temple.

Below are the six NFL teams that were at the game against Temple:

There was also a representative from the Reese’s Senior Bowl at the game against Temple.

