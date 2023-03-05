NFL Scouting Combine: Top RBs light up the track in the 40-yard dash

The final day of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine delivered some impressive performances from this year’s loaded running back class, headlined by some of the most explosive playmakers in the 2023 NFL draft.

Texas A&M’s Devon Achane and Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs set the tone for a jaw-dropping day in the 40-yard dash for the running backs, while top prospect Bijan Robinson from Texas delivered a fast time of his own:

JAHMYR GIBBS💨 4.36 on his second attempt! pic.twitter.com/bPbyUq85Ed — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 5, 2023

Bijan Robinson runs a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine! pic.twitter.com/CMAMytOOsX — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) March 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire