NFL Scouting Combine: Top highlights from Thursday night’s workouts
The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine kicked off on-field workouts Thursday nights, with quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends getting the first crack at impressing league decision-makers.
From blazing 40-yard dashes to deep-ball dimes, here are the best moments we saw Thursday night in Indianapolis:
WOW. JUST WOW.@BUFootball WR Tyquan Thornton might've just broken the all-time 40 record with a 4.21u.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
An absolute BEAUTY of a throw from @LibertyFootball
QB @malikwillis 😮
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
4.26u, holy moly.@OhioStateFB WR @chrisolave_ with a jaw-dropping 40.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
What a DIME by @BrownUFootball QB EJ Perry! 🎯
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
LET'S GO @desmondridder!
4.49 is unofficial, but it could be the fastest 40 of any active QB. 🔥
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
.@OU_Football WR @TheMikeWoods with another gorgeous grab. 👀
Keep your eyes out for this guy.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
.@malikwillis stealing the show with these deep balls! @LibertyFootball
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
.@malikwillis just admiring that thing of beauty.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
Heck of a catch from @OU_Football WR @TheMikeWoods 🙌
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
.@NevadaFootball QB @CarsonStrong_ with a… strong throw! 💪
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
.@Pitt_FB QB @kennypickett10 letting it fly. ✈️
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
.@GoBEARCATS QB @desmondridder letting it rip on these passing drills.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
First look at @LibertyFootball QB @malikwillis tossing some darts.@BuckyBrooks' No. 3 QB makes it look easy.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
.@MoveTheSticks No. 6 prospect @OhioStateFB WR @GarrettWilson_V going through the gauntlet like a pro.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
6'3" and 200 lbs and @GeorgiaFootball WR George Pickens just ran a 4.4u flat.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
This WR class is crazy fast.@BroncoSportsFB Khalil Shakir with a 4.35u.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
.@GoBearcatsFB showing out in the 40.
WR @ajpierce00 with a 4.33u.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
Don't sleep on @BrownUFootball QB EJ Perry with the 4.6u in the 40. 👀
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
.@BuckyBrooks' No. 1 QB @Pitt_FB's @kennypickett10 with an impressive 4.67u on his first run!
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
10'7" broad jump for @GoBearcatsFB QB @desmondridder.
That's the third-best ever by any QB since 2003.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
.@NDSUfootball WR Christian Watson is the new leader in this year's broad jump with a 11'4" 😳
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022
.@MSU_Football WR @SpeedyNailor made this gauntlet look eaaaaasy. 🙌
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2022
.@GoBearcatsFB QB @desmondridder with an impressive 36" vertical.
For reference, that's the same vertical of Justin Herbert and Andrew Luck. 👀
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2022
.@RFootball WR Bo Melton continues the trend of ridiculous WR 40 times this year.
His second run clocks in at 4.34u. @getbusy__bo
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2022
OH MY.@MemphisFB WR @CalvinAustinIII with a 4.32u. 👀
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2022
.@WMU_Football WR Skyy Moore crushed it with a 4.39u. 🔥
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2022
Another bonkers WR 40 time.@SMUFB WR Danny Gray clocks in at 4.33u.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2022
.@PennStateFball WR Jahan Dotson with a smooth 4.41u.
He's @MoveTheSticks' No. 25 prospect on his big board. 👀 @H55ZY
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2022
These WRs are QUICK. @NDFootball WR Kevin Austin Jr. clocks in at 4.37u. 💨
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2022
Okay, we see you Trey McBride. 👀@mcbtrey | @CSUFootball
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2022
.@MSU_Football TE @ConnorHeyward1 tracked this ball beautifully.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2022
"That's the best rep of the gauntlet thus far." – @MoveTheSticks @UCLAFootball TE @Greg_Dulcich is stealing the show out here.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2022
.@AggieFootball TE @jalenwydermyer literally threw the sled. 😅💪@BuckyBrooks top-ranked TE showing off the strength.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2022
.@TerpsFootball TE Chigoziem Okonkwo bettered his time with an insane 4.52u.
He let us know it was nothing for him. 😴
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2022
Jelani Woods led all TEs in the bench press with 24 reps.
Now he just ran a 4.61u. Keep your eyes peeled for this @UVAFootball TE.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2022
.@UCLAFootball TE @Greg_Dulcich is MOVIN'
A 4.61u time for @BuckyBrooks' No. 4 TE in this class.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2022
