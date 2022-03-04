NFL Scouting Combine: Top highlights from Thursday night’s workouts

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine kicked off on-field workouts Thursday nights, with quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends getting the first crack at impressing league decision-makers.

From blazing 40-yard dashes to deep-ball dimes, here are the best moments we saw Thursday night in Indianapolis:

LET'S GO @desmondridder! 4.49 is unofficial, but it could be the fastest 40 of any active QB. 🔥 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/oFsljfzcZe — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022

.@NDSUfootball WR Christian Watson is the new leader in this year's broad jump with a 11'4" 😳 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/M70H4TRphF — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022

.@RFootball WR Bo Melton continues the trend of ridiculous WR 40 times this year. His second run clocks in at 4.34u. @getbusy__bo 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/OQuPpAwufP — NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2022

.@TerpsFootball TE Chigoziem Okonkwo bettered his time with an insane 4.52u. He let us know it was nothing for him. 😴 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/toMeej3m7f — NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2022

Jelani Woods led all TEs in the bench press with 24 reps. Now he just ran a 4.61u. Keep your eyes peeled for this @UVAFootball TE. 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/aylmuPPy4H — NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2022

1

1