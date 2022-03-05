NFL Scouting Combine: Top highlights from Friday night’s workouts

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine continued Friday night with a second day of on-field workouts, this time featuring the offensive line and running back groups.

After an impressive showing on Thursday by the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends, Thursday’s participants had quite the high bar to live up to, but plenty of them were up to the task.

Here are some of the best moments from Friday night’s action:

.@UTSAFTBL RB Sincere McCormick showing off with the one-handed catch. 😯 "It looked like he had glue on his hands." 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/XtrN6FnStJ — NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022

One of the best RBs in college last season just clocked in at 4.46u on his first run.@Kenneth_Walker9 | @MSU_Football 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/0RHBfMQEh3 — NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022

.@CycloneFB RB @BreeceH, oh boy: 40" vert (best of all RBs in 2022)

10'6" broad

Can also posterize you on the court 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/riTtBA7AFh — NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022

.@AztecFB OL Zachary Thomas has a big smile on his face after that 4.96u. 😄 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/c0trlCD7eg — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022

"He says he watches horror movies the night before games to get into character."@UNIFootball OL Trevor Penning doesn't play around. 😈 @TPenning58 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Hbt0j3xpHV — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022

.@ASUFootball OT Kellen Diesch crushed it with a 4.92u, fastest of the OLs so far. 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/RH84yxgG8F — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022

