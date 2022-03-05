NFL Scouting Combine: Top highlights from Friday night’s workouts
The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine continued Friday night with a second day of on-field workouts, this time featuring the offensive line and running back groups.
After an impressive showing on Thursday by the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends, Thursday’s participants had quite the high bar to live up to, but plenty of them were up to the task.
Here are some of the best moments from Friday night’s action:
He can catch too 👀@thegreat__4 | @GeorgiaFootball
.@UTSAFTBL RB Sincere McCormick showing off with the one-handed catch. 😯
"It looked like he had glue on his hands."
Speaking of quick feet… 👀@knight_zonovan | @PackFootball
.@BreeceH just looks like he has the "it" factor. @CycloneFB
James Cook is smooth like butter. 🧈@thegreat__4 | @GeorgiaFootball
One of the best RBs in college last season just clocked in at 4.46u on his first run.@Kenneth_Walker9 | @MSU_Football
A new leader among the RBs.@pierrestrongjr out of @GoJacksFB with a 4.39u.
Another 4.44u
This time from @FIUFootball RB D'vonte Price. @Dre_izzle_24
.@RFootball RB @isiah_pachecoRB with a smooth 4.47u on his first run out.
Breece Hall: 4.44u 😯
The @CycloneFB RB is @BuckyBrooks No. 1 RB.
Dare Rosenthal with the official 4.88 40, the fastest in this class of OL 😤 @UKFootball @drosenthal51
.@UNCFootball RB Ty Chandler flying on his first run with a 4.45u. ✈️ @Channdler_35
.@CycloneFB RB @BreeceH, oh boy:
40" vert (best of all RBs in 2022)
10'6" broad
Can also posterize you on the court
.@CMU_Football OL @BernhardRaimann has some hops
👀 30.5" vert
👀 9'9" broad
.@AztecFB OL Zachary Thomas has a big smile on his face after that 4.96u. 😄
"He says he watches horror movies the night before games to get into character."@UNIFootball OL Trevor Penning doesn't play around. 😈 @TPenning58
Is that CP3 running the 40?! 😂
Nah, it's @TulsaFootball OL Chris Paul running an impressive 4.92u.
Ikem Ekwonu's reaction to finding out he ran an official 4.93 40 is the best ❤️ @PackFootball @BigIck79
Ikem Ekwonu's footwork is on another level 🔥 @PackFootball @BigIck79
.@HailStateFB OL Charles Cross has crazy quick feet. 👟👟 @CharlesC_67
Big man Ikem Ekwonu was MOVING during his 40 💨 @PackFootball @BigIck79
.@PackFootball OL Ikem Ekwonu just looks so smooth out there. 👀 @BigIck79
.@HuskerFBNation OL @CameronJurgens nickname: Beef Jurgey. 😂
He also just ran an insane 4.91u.
.@ASUFootball OT Kellen Diesch crushed it with a 4.92u, fastest of the OLs so far.
Big guys can move too. 👀@BuckyBrooks' No. 2 OT @HailStateFB's Charles Cross with an impressive 4.93u. @CharlesC_67
