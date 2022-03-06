NFL Scouting Combine: Top highlights from Saturday’s workouts

Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine brought a talented group of defensive linemen, edge defenders and linebackers to the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and there was no shortage of impressive performances.

Here are some of the best moments from Saturday night’s on-field drills:

These DLs are already putting on a show.@UHCougarFB LB Logan Hall with a 4.88u. 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/mDs2V1M9Wa — NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022

All of Travon Walker's @GeorgiaFootball teammates ran up to him to congratulate him after his 4.59u. ❤️🥺 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/JqyEFbBpto — NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022

.@MSUBobcats_FB's Troy Andersen getting the LBs off to a fast start with a 4.41u. 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/dZpeOXDilm — NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022

