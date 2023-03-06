NFL Scouting Combine: Top highlights from Sunday’s workouts
The final day of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine delivered plenty of memorable moments, as the running backs and offensive lineman made sure to finish off this year’s event with a bang.
Here are the best highlights from Sunday’s on-field action at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis:
"It was a fun day. Everybody here can do so many things."@Bijan5Robinson breaks down his day with @StaceyDales, as well as how he modeled his game after the great @BarrySanders 💪 pic.twitter.com/yULi0kGGW9
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 5, 2023
Smooth 🧈@TexasFootball | @Bijan5Robinson
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/UYnc8XUqH0
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2023
Catch ya on the flippity flip. #NFLCombine@C_Vaughn22 | @ffvmousvon_ pic.twitter.com/AObsJBX2Kr
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2023
Don’t sleep on Zach Charbonnet 😴@UCLAFootball | @zachcharbon
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/BOXYZDCS0Z
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2023
Roll Tide. Jahmyr Gibbs runs a 4.36u on his 2nd attempt!@AlabamaFTBL | @Jahmyr_Gibbs1
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/vcZPvk2FN5
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2023
4.32u
Devon Achane improves his time on his 2nd attempt 💨 @AggieFootball
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/DOU0fCKkIq
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2023
4.47u for Texas Longhorn RB Bijan Robinson!@TexasFootball | @Bijan5Robinson
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/dtd8hFzwIF
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2023
4.38u for East Carolina RB Keaton Mitchell!@ECUPiratesFB | @_KeatonMitchell
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/sg4O294jcV
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2023
40” vertical for @IlliniFootball RB @chasebrown____ 🐰
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/PnBVMM5AGj
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2023
One of the best centers in this year’s Draft: @jmschmitz1999 from @GopherFootball
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/gIVWlyELo6
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2023
10’4” broad jump for @Bijan5Robinson 💪 (via @StaceyDales)
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+pic.twitter.com/pmdPiHR0ri
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2023
O’Cyrus Torrence, @BuckyBrooks’ top interior OL, performs the wave drill 🌊@GatorsFB | @78_KingBo
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/UUPYqo1DUe
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2023
Daniel Jeremiah’s 7th ranked overall prospect Peter Skoronski can move at 6’4” 313 lbs 💪 @NUFBFamily | @PSkoronski
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/Co5G1Hq39z
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2023
Interior OL prospect Cody Mauch has limitless talent 😂@NDSUfootball | @CodyTud
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/3pbyGX7UhA
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2023
.@FreelandBlake stole the show 🔥
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/967UmLRF5k
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2023
Broderick Jones is a large human.@GeorgiaFootball | @millionairemov3
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/2LdY9fAsCA
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2023
Best tackle prospect in this year’s draft?@OhioStateFB | @ParisJohnsonJr
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/gx9tEraUzf
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2023
.@TCUFootball’s Steve Avila is looking agile out there. He is @MoveTheSticks’ No. 35 overall prospect.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/i0cZ1IOC6K
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2023
Pretty good for a 374-pound man.@OhioStateFB | @dawandj79
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/UwbubKJDyJ
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2023
Another big man runs a sub-5 40.@Ayee_Tonn | @OU_Football
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/6jtwe63K8d
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2023
That’s a big man moving. @KU_Football | @EBJ_1K
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/pHYZoTq5EO
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2023