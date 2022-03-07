NFL Scouting Combine: Top highlights from Sunday’s workouts
The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up Sunday afternoon with on-field drills for the defensive backs, and this year’s event saved some of the best performances for last.
Here are some of the best highlights from the final day of workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis:
This punter's got a leg AND WHEELS.@AztecFB standout @matt_araiza with a 4.72u. Look out for him on fake punts. 😯
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/xOhKZ8zKOV
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
4.29u ‼️@BUFootball CB Kalon Barnes was flying. @KaayBarnes_
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/sRFwkZzA4a
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
.@GatorsFB CB @kaiirelam5 clocks in at 4.47u on his first try.
He's @MoveTheSticks' No. 50 overall prospect.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Zw0cOau01d
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
HBCU standout CB Decobie Durant of @SCState_Fb with a 4.41u! 🙌
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/HC0hXLfiVe
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
4.4u flat for @BearkatsFB CB @zyon_mccollum 🔥
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/sLxvkPCGpr
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
.@UW_Football CB @trent_mcduffie is @MoveTheSticks' No. 2 CB.
He runs a 4.46u on his first attempt.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/DkhbknzvtS
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
.@UTSAFTBL CB @_Tariqwoolen improves his time with a 4.30u
That's FAST for a guy his size. 😳
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/QXLQxapMxH
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
A punter running a 4.61u?! @jakecamarda@GeorgiaFootball boys continue to impress across the board.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ftIWSaZLkf
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
Go Sauce, go!
4.47u for @GoBEARCATS CB @iamSauceGardner
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/b8XtpE1KbF
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
Sweet footwork from Sauce 👟👟@iamSauceGardner | @GoBearcatsFB
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/YMmDXLLjyO
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
.@UW_Football CB @trent_mcduffie runs this drill like a pro.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Xkf2xWuHKs
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
.@BUFootball CB Kalon Barnes runs a 4.29u AND he's got hands. 🙌 @KaayBarnes_
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ysaGbfSoRp
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
.@MWSU_Football CB Sam Webb showing off with this catch. 🔥 @JayVerse27
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/DuNdZkbDfZ
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
.@iamSauceGardner showing why he's @MoveTheSticks and @BuckyBrooks' top-ranked CB.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/B9B7YRTFEg
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
.@UTSAFTBL CB @_Tariqwoolen has size, speed AND hands.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/aUC3habqHV
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
.@GeorgiaFootball continues the Combine takeover.
Safety @LewisCine with a 36.5" vert and 11'1" broad!
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/8Kg8mBBydx
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
.@NDFootball safety @kyledhamilton_ is freaky athletic:
38" vert
10'11" broad
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Qel2gx28Gb
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
4.39 is good speed for a safety…
Louisiana's Percy Butler was MOVING on his first attempt.
📺: #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/R93VBIXsKv
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
Possibly the best safety in this class, @kyledhamilton_ lays down a 4.59u on his first attempt.
📺: #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/vumLmRIrnl
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
As if 4.38u wasn't enough…
JT Woods put on a SHOW in the 40! @BUFootball
📺: #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/knS837yg2p
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
.@kyledhamilton_ is smooth. @NDFootball
📺: #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/zW3hX71mQV
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
Put @daxhill5 in the middle of the field and let him ball-hawk like Minkah Fitzpatrick. @UMichFootball
📺: #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/0OhF41aWol
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
End of this drill's about locating the football. Percy Butler does it perfectly.
📺: #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/NFbaeZTYnG
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
Go ahead an upgrade @Nick_Cross26's unofficial 4.40 to an official 4.37 🙌 @TerpsFootball
📺: #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/lKLTsn2NC1
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
JT Woods high-stepped to the end zone and everyone went with him!!
THAT's how you finish the #NFLCombine! pic.twitter.com/HlWkQyFaGp
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
Stand up, @ToledoFB.
Tycen Anderson's official 40 time: 4.36. @MrToledo01
📺: #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/p3Ur1Ync4f
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
1
1