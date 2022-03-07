NFL Scouting Combine: Top highlights from Sunday’s workouts

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up Sunday afternoon with on-field drills for the defensive backs, and this year’s event saved some of the best performances for last.

Here are some of the best highlights from the final day of workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis:

4.39 is good speed for a safety… Louisiana's Percy Butler was MOVING on his first attempt. 📺: #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/R93VBIXsKv — NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022

Possibly the best safety in this class, @kyledhamilton_ lays down a 4.59u on his first attempt. 📺: #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/vumLmRIrnl — NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022

End of this drill's about locating the football. Percy Butler does it perfectly. 📺: #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/NFbaeZTYnG — NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022

JT Woods high-stepped to the end zone and everyone went with him!! THAT's how you finish the #NFLCombine! pic.twitter.com/HlWkQyFaGp — NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022

