NFL scouting combine Thursday schedule: Draft prospects to watch, TV and streaming info
Positional workouts get underway at the NFL scouting combine on Thursday, when the defensive linemen and linebackers hit the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Thursday's workouts will include some projected first-round draft picks, including Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson, Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson and Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy.
Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, a projected top-five pick, is wanted for his alleged connection with a fatal car crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and team recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Before the arrest warrant revelation, it was reported that Carter would not take part in on-field workouts at the combine.
The Chicago Bears — owners of the No. 1 overall pick and with no pressing need at the quarterback position — likely will be keeping close tabs on these prospects, as well as the situation surrounding Carter.
Here's everything you need to know for Thursday's workouts:
What is the schedule for the 2023 NFL scouting combine?
Thursday: Defensive linemen and linebackers (3 p.m. ET start time)
Friday: Defensive backs and special teams (3 p.m. ET start time)
Saturday: Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends (1 p.m. ET start time)
Sunday: Running backs and offensive linemen (1 p.m. ET start time)
How can I watch the NFL scouting combine?
NFL Network will air on-field workouts for all four days, with streaming options available via NFL+ and NFL.com. The combine also can be streamed on fuboTV.
Which notable players will be participating in Thursday's drills?
► Will Anderson, edge rusher, Alabama: Anderson — nicknamed "The Terminator" — is a two-time SEC defensive player of the year and has been earmarked for the top of the 2023 NFL draft for quite some time.
► Myles Murphy, edge, Clemson: Attended the same high school that produced NFL players such as Bradley Chubb, Kenyan Drake and Evan Engram.
► Nolan Smith, edge, Georgia: A torn pectoral muscle suffered on Oct. 29 against Florida prevented Smith from taking part in the Bulldogs' repeat title run.
► Lukas Van Ness, edge rusher, Iowa: "Hercules" never started a game in three seasons at Iowa, but NFL scouts view the 6-foot-5, 270-pounder as a possible instant-impact pro prospect.
► Keion White, edge rusher, Georgia Tech: Started his college football career as a tight end at Old Dominion, and ended it as a fast-rising defensive end prospect.
► Tyree Wilson, edge rusher, Texas Tech: Declared for the draft after suffering a season-ending foot injury against Kansas on Nov. 12, and will be limited during the combine workouts.
Who are the prospects invited to take part in Thursday's workouts?
Defensive linemen
Linebackers
