The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine has officially arrived, as more than 300 of this year’s top draft hopefuls gather at Lucas Oil Stadium for the biggest job interview in professional football.

The combine has become a staple of the predraft process, but how much value does it still have as a useful tool for evaluating talent?

Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling and USA TODAY Sports’ Mackenzie Salmon discuss:

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire