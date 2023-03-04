NFL scouting combine Saturday schedule: Draft prospects to watch, TV and streaming info

Positional workouts continue at the NFL scouting combine on Saturday, when the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends hit the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Saturday's workouts will include some projected first-round draft picks, including Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. Young will not throw at the combine, opting to do so instead at Alabama's pro day on March 23.

In all, nine quarterbacks, 28 wide receivers and 19 tight ends were selected in the 2022 NFL draft.

C.J. Stroud threw for 3,688 yards and 41 touchdowns for the Buckeyes in 2022.

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's workouts:

What is the schedule for the 2023 NFL scouting combine?

Saturday: Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends (1 p.m. ET start time)

Sunday: Running backs and offensive linemen (1 p.m. ET start time)

How can I watch the NFL scouting combine?

NFL Network will air on-field workouts for all four days, with streaming options available via NFL+ and NFL.com. The combine also can be streamed on fuboTV.

Which notable players will be participating in Saturday's drills?

► Jordan Addison, WR, USC: After winning the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver in 2021, Addison entered the transfer portal and emerged as a first-team All-Pac-12 selection for head coach Lincoln Riley's Trojans.

► Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah: Was the top receiving threat on a Utes team that went to back-to-back Rose Bowls.

► Will Levis, QB, Kentucky: At 6-foot-3, 232 pounds, Levis looks the part. Despite possessing athleticism and arm strength, Levis' college career was underwhelming. A strong combine performance could solidify Levis' standing near the top of draft boards.

► Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame: Nicknamed "Baby Gronk," Mayer was an uber-productive pass-catching threat (67 receptions for 809 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022) for the Fighting Irish.

► Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State: Musgrave can continue on his impressive draft season in Indianapolis after a standout performance at last month's Senior Bowl.

► Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida: A dual-threat quarterback with impressive physical tools, Richardson is a raw, but intriguing, pro prospect.

► Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State: Burst onto the scene with a bowl record-setting 347 yards receiving in the Buckeyes' 2022 Rose Bowl victory.

► C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State: The successor to the Chicago Bears' Justin Fields for the Buckeyes, Stroud passed Fields on Ohio State's career passing touchdowns list after throwing for 41 scores, second-best in FBS in 2022.

► Darnell Washington TE, Georgia: At 6-foot-7, 270 pounds, Washington presents a huge target for quarterbacks to hit.

► Bryce Young, QB, Alabama: The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner hopes to overcome what has been a varied NFL existence for previous winners of the award.

Who are the prospects invited to take part in Saturday's workouts?

Quarterbacks

Tyson Bagent, Shepherd

Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Malik Cunningham, Louisville

Max Duggan, TCU

Jake Haener, Fresno State

Jaren Hall, BYU

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Will Levis, Kentucky

Tanner McKee, Stanford

Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

Anthony Richardson, Florida

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

Clayton Tune, Houston

Bryce Young, Alabama

Wide receivers

Jordan Addison, USC

Ronnie Bell, Michigan

Jake Bobo, UCLA

Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Jalen Brooks, South Carolina

Jason Brownlee, Southern Mississippi

Jacob Copeland, Maryland

Jalen Cropper, Fresno State

Derius Davis, TCU

Tank Dell, Houston

Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland

Demario Douglas, Liberty

Josh Downs, North Carolina

Grant DuBose, Charlotte

Zay Flowers, Boston College

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia

Antoine Green, North Carolina

Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas

Malik Heath, Mississippi

Elijah Higgins, Stanford

Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Andrei Iosivas, Princeton

Kearis Jackson, Georgia

Rakim Jarrett, Maryland

Michael Jefferson, Louisiana

Jaray Jenkins, LSU

CJ Johnson, East Carolina

Quentin Johnston, TCU

Charlie Jones, Purdue

Malik Knowles, Kansas State

Matt Landers, Arkansas

Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma

Jonathan Mingo, Mississippi

Puka Nacua, BYU

Joseph Ngata, Clemson

Trey Palmer, Nebraska

A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Rashee Rice, SMU

Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

Justin Shorter, Florida

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State

Tre Tucker, Cincinnati

Parker Washington, Penn State

Jalen Wayne, South Alabama

Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

Michael Wilson, Stanford

Tight ends

Davis Allen, Clemson

Payne Durham, Purdue

Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State

Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion

Sam LaPorta, Iowa

Cameron Latu, Alabama

Will Mallory, Miami

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

Kyle Patterson, Air Force

Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

Brenton Strange, Penn State

Leonard Taylor, Cincinnati

Travis Vokolek, Nebraska

Darnell Washington, Georgia

Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest

Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

Brayden Willis, Oklahoma

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL combine 2023: Saturday's prospects to watch, TV and streaming info