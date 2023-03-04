NFL scouting combine Saturday schedule: Draft prospects to watch, TV and streaming info
Positional workouts continue at the NFL scouting combine on Saturday, when the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends hit the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Saturday's workouts will include some projected first-round draft picks, including Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. Young will not throw at the combine, opting to do so instead at Alabama's pro day on March 23.
In all, nine quarterbacks, 28 wide receivers and 19 tight ends were selected in the 2022 NFL draft.
Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's workouts:
What is the schedule for the 2023 NFL scouting combine?
Saturday: Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends (1 p.m. ET start time)
Sunday: Running backs and offensive linemen (1 p.m. ET start time)
How can I watch the NFL scouting combine?
NFL Network will air on-field workouts for all four days, with streaming options available via NFL+ and NFL.com. The combine also can be streamed on fuboTV.
Which notable players will be participating in Saturday's drills?
► Jordan Addison, WR, USC: After winning the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver in 2021, Addison entered the transfer portal and emerged as a first-team All-Pac-12 selection for head coach Lincoln Riley's Trojans.
► Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah: Was the top receiving threat on a Utes team that went to back-to-back Rose Bowls.
► Will Levis, QB, Kentucky: At 6-foot-3, 232 pounds, Levis looks the part. Despite possessing athleticism and arm strength, Levis' college career was underwhelming. A strong combine performance could solidify Levis' standing near the top of draft boards.
► Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame: Nicknamed "Baby Gronk," Mayer was an uber-productive pass-catching threat (67 receptions for 809 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022) for the Fighting Irish.
► Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State: Musgrave can continue on his impressive draft season in Indianapolis after a standout performance at last month's Senior Bowl.
► Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida: A dual-threat quarterback with impressive physical tools, Richardson is a raw, but intriguing, pro prospect.
► Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State: Burst onto the scene with a bowl record-setting 347 yards receiving in the Buckeyes' 2022 Rose Bowl victory.
► C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State: The successor to the Chicago Bears' Justin Fields for the Buckeyes, Stroud passed Fields on Ohio State's career passing touchdowns list after throwing for 41 scores, second-best in FBS in 2022.
► Darnell Washington TE, Georgia: At 6-foot-7, 270 pounds, Washington presents a huge target for quarterbacks to hit.
► Bryce Young, QB, Alabama: The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner hopes to overcome what has been a varied NFL existence for previous winners of the award.
Who are the prospects invited to take part in Saturday's workouts?
Quarterbacks
Tyson Bagent, Shepherd
Stetson Bennett, Georgia
Malik Cunningham, Louisville
Max Duggan, TCU
Jake Haener, Fresno State
Jaren Hall, BYU
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
Will Levis, Kentucky
Tanner McKee, Stanford
Aidan O'Connell, Purdue
Anthony Richardson, Florida
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
Clayton Tune, Houston
Bryce Young, Alabama
Wide receivers
Jordan Addison, USC
Ronnie Bell, Michigan
Jake Bobo, UCLA
Kayshon Boutte, LSU
Jalen Brooks, South Carolina
Jason Brownlee, Southern Mississippi
Jacob Copeland, Maryland
Jalen Cropper, Fresno State
Derius Davis, TCU
Tank Dell, Houston
Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland
Demario Douglas, Liberty
Josh Downs, North Carolina
Grant DuBose, Charlotte
Zay Flowers, Boston College
Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia
Antoine Green, North Carolina
Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas
Malik Heath, Mississippi
Elijah Higgins, Stanford
Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
Andrei Iosivas, Princeton
Kearis Jackson, Georgia
Rakim Jarrett, Maryland
Michael Jefferson, Louisiana
Jaray Jenkins, LSU
CJ Johnson, East Carolina
Quentin Johnston, TCU
Charlie Jones, Purdue
Malik Knowles, Kansas State
Matt Landers, Arkansas
Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma
Jonathan Mingo, Mississippi
Puka Nacua, BYU
Joseph Ngata, Clemson
Trey Palmer, Nebraska
A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
Jayden Reed, Michigan State
Rashee Rice, SMU
Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
Justin Shorter, Florida
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State
Tre Tucker, Cincinnati
Parker Washington, Penn State
Jalen Wayne, South Alabama
Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia
Michael Wilson, Stanford
Tight ends
Davis Allen, Clemson
Payne Durham, Purdue
Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State
Dalton Kincaid, Utah
Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State
Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion
Sam LaPorta, Iowa
Cameron Latu, Alabama
Will Mallory, Miami
Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
Kyle Patterson, Air Force
Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan
Brenton Strange, Penn State
Leonard Taylor, Cincinnati
Travis Vokolek, Nebraska
Darnell Washington, Georgia
Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest
Josh Whyle, Cincinnati
Brayden Willis, Oklahoma
