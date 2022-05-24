NFL Scouting Combine to remain in Indianapolis for 2023, 2024

Much to the joy of pretty much anyone who works the event, the NFL Scouting Combine won’t be changing cities anytime soon.

The league announced Tuesday morning that the predraft event will remain in Indianapolis for at least the next two years.

One of the most important events on the NFL’s annual predraft calendar, the combine has been held in Indy since 1987, with many people within the industry lauding its location for many different reasons.

After contemplating a move for the event, much like the draft itself has traveled to different cities after spending years in New York, it looks like the combine will be staying home for a little while longer.

