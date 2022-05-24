NFL Scouting Combine to remain in Indianapolis for two more seasons

The NFL has decided to keep the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis for the next two seasons. The league has been contemplating moving the Combine, soliciting bids for the event for the first time, but at the league meetings this week it was announced that the NFL is keeping the Combine in Indianapolis, where it has been since 1987.

Those who have attended the Combine in Indianapolis can attest to how the host city is perhaps the perfect location for the event. With easy access to hotels, hospitals — for the medical testing — the downtown Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium, the Combine is very accessible for the media members and the teams themselves.

Even when weather becomes an issue, teams can get from their hotels to the Convention Center, and even Lucas Oil Stadium, through a system of walkways and tunnels without ever setting foot outside.

Eventually, the league might move the Combine out of Indianapolis, but for at least the next two seasons, it will remain in Indianapolis.

So you can expect two more years of tweets about the shrimp cocktails at St. Elmo’s.