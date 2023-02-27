NFL Scouting Combine: The Real Forno Show

The Minnesota Vikings are getting set up to attend the NFL Scouting Combine this weekend and we have you covered! Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell are both set to attend and will speak to the media on Tuesday and Wednesday.

What does the scouting combine do for teams? It gives them access to data to help them make better decisions in both free agency and the NFL draft. We will break it all down and why paying attention to the combine matters.

Along with that, we will touch on Jalen Ramsey being on the block and do another mock draft with the PFF simulator. The Vikings so far have been mocked 44 different players over the last eight weeks.

Tune in live tonight at 6 pm central time or on demand at any time on the Climbing The Pocket YouTube channel.

