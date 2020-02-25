NFL Scouting Combine Offensive Preview

I’m in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine! Anything of interest I hear I’ll be tweeting at @thorku. If you have any questions you’re dying to hear an answer from a prospect on, shoot it over to me and I’ll see what I can do.

I wanted to kick off NFL Combine week with a deep-dive into three offensive players at each position group who have something to gain or lose depending on their showings in specific tests, drills, interviews and medicals, and additionally talk about several players who’ll be skipping tests and why.

Much of Combine testing is quasi-useless. A small bit of it is extremely useful. Let’s take a look at a few prospects who need to ace specific areas of this week’s festivities to move up the board.

Quarterback

Jordan Love (Utah State) – Passing drills

An exciting dual-threat with a whip, Love’s stats dropped off a cliff last season (2018: 32/6 TD/INT, 2019: 20/17). His buddy Darwin Thompson had moved onto the NFL, and so had Dax Raymond and Ron’Quavion Tarvor.

Love returned to play with Paul Crewe’s bunch from The Longest Yard. He did himself no favors by vacillating, in this new normal, between trying too hard or playing YOLO ball.

He didn’t get second dates because the first smelt desperation – when he did, crazy things came out of his mouth. Love was too young to be a nihilist. And yet there he was, a prodigy turned discontented goth, flinging consecutive passes into blanket double-coverage because dad Matt Wells left.

The mind-boggling decisions… he can’t erase that tape. But it’s also true that Love’s #haters can’t erase the 2018 stuff, either. Which sets up Mr. Love’s big week in Indianapolis. Folks, this is a fresh start. Justin Timberlake has left N*Synch. JC, Chris, Joey, Lance – they’re back in Logan.

In Indy, Love gets a clean pocket, every throw. In Indy, he gets to step into every throw and let it rip. This is a kid with oven mitt hands (10+ inches), long arms, and a quick-twitch right shoulder socket. "It is just effortless for him," NFL Network's David Carr said. "He has that Patrick Mahomes ability where he doesn't have to have perfect feet or perfect mechanics and he'll make the throw."

But when he can set those feet, watch out. The NFL Combine was made to showcase quarterbacks like Love. If you’re going to be on the field when he walks out, strap on the Kevlar, boys, because bullets are coming.

Jalen Hurts announced last week that he will only participate in quarterback drills at the NFL Combine. That’s great. He’s not a running back or a receiver. He’s a quarterback.

But posting a sterling athletic profile is more important for him than other signal-callers in this class, because Hurts’ NFL efficacy is going to be so closely tied to his mobility. Hurts is a former Texas prep power-lifter who you can think of as a sort of sawed-off Cam Newton on the ground.

As a passer, Hurts’ hallmark is a categorical refusal to turn the ball over. But here’s the rub: That’s the case because he looks both ways before every throw. You can call that slow processing, but you don’t get the lack of turnovers without the hesitation, so I’m willing to cut a little slack in that regard.

Hurts doesn’t have the gun to scare NFL defenses downfield. And his progression-reading very much remains a work in progress – he prefers to hit primary-read streaking receivers in the intermediate area off play-action. He’s become quite good at this – it was the hallmark of his collegiate passing game.

Ideally, Hurts would have an offense built around him, like Lamar Jackson.* A run-heavy, RPO-heavy attack that freaks defenses out enough horizontally that it opens up space in the quick-strike intermediate area, Hurts’ sweet spot.

*(Very important point: Hurts is not Lamar Jackson).

I compare Hurts to Ricky Rubio. Hurts can’t shoot threes (burn you deep with consistency). But he can do just about everything else. Surround him with talent in an offense that suits him, I don’t discount that working in the NFL – but I think it’s going to take that kind of commitment to make Hurts a viable long-term starter.

Dropping some insane athletic numbers might lock Hurts into a Day 2 slot, the sort of draft equity investment that would suggest his next franchise is at least entertaining the notion of such an offensive transformation.

Expect Hurts to impress this week. “He’s a great athlete, and I think that people are more interested in seeing him throw,” Hurts’ trainer Chip Smith said. “They know he’s a great athlete. He’s probably a 4.5, 4.6 guy in the 40. He runs (fast). He can change directions. He’s strong. He’s not going to lift, but he could.”

“He’s been working six hours a day or more,” said Smith. “He spends two and a half hours a day with (his quarterback trainer). He’s with me for speed work and then he spends two hours in the weight room. Then he does treatment. He’s ready. He’s ready.”

Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) – Medical

If Tua’s medicals check out, I think he’s going in the top-three, regardless of whether the Lions stay put or trade out of 1.3. If Tua’s medicals don’t check out?… Well, let’s wait to finish that sentence until we hear specifics, shall we?

The good news is that the NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reported earlier this month that the lefty’s fractured hip has healed and was “looking as good as possible regarding range of motion” on the three-month CT scan. Of course, range of motion isn’t the barometer we’re judging his recovery on – replenishment of blood into the damaged hip is, and for news on that, we may have to wait until next month.

Rap Sheet set Tua’s timeline to return to football activities at around the second week of March. Tua won’t test or work out this week. He said his goal was “not to win the 40, not to win the bench press, but to win my medical. I'm going to go over there looking to win my medical and then go in and interview with the teams." Tua’s medicals are probably more anticipated than any other player’s individual tests.

Won’t participate: Joe Burrow (LSU) – Throwing drills

Burrow, locked into the 1.1 selection, is not surprisingly skipping the throwing drills. This is a non-story. Burrow only really has one opportunity to make news during the pre-draft process. He has to decide whether he’ll accept the responsibility of turning around the Bengals or whether he wants to force the organization’s hand into trading out.

Burrow said on Tuesday he would go wherever drafted and I’d be stunned if he turns tail on that and puts a gun to Cincy’s head. He’s too much of a competitor. Forcing the trade would be an acknowledgement that Burrow doesn’t believe he can be the tipping-point catalyst figure that turns the ship around. I assume, deep down, that the opportunity appeals to him.

I have nothing else to add, but wanted to include, in its entirety, this fascinating explanation Burrow gave the NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah for his one-year improvement this fall. Jeremiah relayed the anecdote to NBC’s Peter King in King’s most-recent must-read "Football Morning in America" column.

“Most grad transfers transfer in the spring. [Burrow] said, ‘I got to LSU after the freshmen had already reported for full camp.’ So you talk about trying to learn everything in a heartbeat and try to get to know your teammates, and then plug in and be ready to play. That’s the first part of it. Second part, he hadn’t played much football in the previous three years. There was some rust. Okay, this makes sense. And then schematically, and this is the big one, they were in a lot of seven-man protection in that offense last year. Burrow, his greatest gift, and you can see it this year when you watch him, is he has the vision to be able to take a snapshot of the entire field, to see everything, to process, and to throw accurately. Well, when you’re in seven-man protection and you limit the number of guys that can get out on a route, you’re limiting the answers you can give somebody. He was handicapped by them trying to mass-protect him. There’s no room for him to use his athletic ability to take off and go if you want. There’s no room for him to slide around, more around, find windows. It was just a congested brand of football.

“And then, you look at this year. He gets [passing-game coordinator] Joe Brady in there. He becomes a master of the offense. At the beginning of the season, they were in a bunch of six-man protection, which he’s playing really well. And he said eventually Joe Brady said in week three or four, ‘Let’s just go five-man protection. Let’s get everybody out into the route.’ When they did that, [he] completed about 80 percent from that point on.

“His super-power is his ability to see the entire field, to work through progressions, and then throw the ball accurately. So they kind of unlocked that super-power this last year. And the rest is history.”

Running back

Eno Benjamin (Arizona State) – 40-yard dash, jumping drills

Eno evokes my heartthrob from last year’s class, Devin Singletary. I’m a sucker for these kinds of runners. Like Motor Singletary, Benjamin is undersized and won’t test the best. But each of them are so difficult to get on the ground. Their feet never stop moving.

Like Motor, Eno is a boxer who parries together combinations at high speeds in the open field and stays upright like the spinning top in Inception even when rocked. While diminutive, Benjamin has shown he can handle heavy usage, ala Motor.

But Eno isn’t an athlete. He isn’t going to run away from you. In fact, he can get chased down from behind by larger defenders. He’d do himself a favor by posting a nice 40 time, and also by proving that he’s got burst in the lower half.

Eno’s numbers fell off in 2019, in part because he was working behind a shoddy offensive line and next to a true freshman quarterback. In a zone scheme with a decent offensive line, I think he’ll return value on what will assuredly be a depressed mid-round price tag on draft day.

AJ Dillon (Boston College) – 3-cone, broad jump

A 6-foot, 250-pound straight-line thunder back, Dillon’s speed score is going to impress. He’ll no doubt be pitching himself to teams in the vain of Derrick Henry and Leonard Fournette.

While not a stiff, Dillon's game isn’t about making guys miss. And he lacks a quick acceleration. Dillon is a monster to bring down when he has a head of steam behind him – but he needs that head of steam.

Answering questions about short-area agility and burst would aid Dillon’s draft case in a big way. He doesn’t catch the ball (22 career catches) or rip off many monster runs, so the smoother the athletic profile, the smoother the sell on Draft Day.

If Dillon gets popped late on Day 2 or early on Day 3, he can send Mr. Henry a nice gift basket.

Zack Moss (Utah) – Medical

When the pre-draft process began in January, I would write the sentence that Moss was the “most underrated back in the class.” I already have to retire that line, now that folks have found his tape and he’s being widely comped to Marshawn Lynch and Kareem Hunt.

Moss’ rise has begun. It’ll continue if he aces the medical portion of the NFL Combine process. Moss is an odd medical case for a few different reasons. He’s a tackle-breaking machine on the field, one of the most prolific that PFF has charted over the past several season. On the field, he doesn’t say die.

But his body sure gives out easy when he isn’t. In 2018, his knee locked up getting out of bed – that’s the story, anyway – stealing the final five games of the season from him. Moss also has a shoulder separation and right ankle injury in his recent past.

His practice habits prior to this past season reportedly weren’t the best. To be fair, his teammates went to bat for him. Is it possible that more diligence off-the-field will keep the injury monster in the closet?

Wide receiver

CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma) – Speed

I’m a fan of Lamb’s, and I don’t think he’s going to fall too far even if he tests in the high 4.5s. But it must be noted: In terms of precedent, his dimensions are spooky. Particularly when you consider that he isn’t a burner.

An offshore book set the over/under for Lamb’s 40 at 4.54. That seems fair. Lamb’s game is built on divine routes, magnets for hands, tap-dancer feet and video game body control. Not on being built by a video game programmer, nor having Sonic the Hedgehog’s wheels. And that’s fine. He’s really good, anyway.

Lamb measured in on Monday in Indy at 6’1 5/8 and 198 lbs. Since 2000, here are the 10 NFL receivers 6’1/200 (or taller/or lighter) who drew the most targets: Chad Johnson, Nate Washington, Keenan McCardell, Brian Hartline, Marvin Jones, Bernard Berrian, Curtis Conway, Allen Hurns, Steve Breaston, Robbie Anderson. Not an inspiring list!

Ocho Cinco got by with a 4.57 forty, to be fair – and that’s Lance Zierlein’s comp for Lamb. My buddy Izzy Elkaffas, who provided the above stats, comps Lamb to McCardell. After Ocho Cinco and McCardell, we’re running out of successful comp options for Lamb (in the realistic category).

Point of all of this: Lamb’s margin for error is less than some of the other top receivers in this class. To be fair, Jerry Jeudy measured into this category on Monday as well – but we know he’s going to light up the Indy track. Lamb’s dimensions and lack of ludicrous-speed gear are enough to give at least slight pause in a very deep receiver class.

Collin Johnson (Texas) – 3-cone, short shuttle

Johnson probably should have declared for the NFL Draft following the 2018 season. His 2019 was filled with injuries. When he was on the field, slot WR Devin Duvernay saw more targets.

Johnson (6’5/220) is an enormous outside option who is impossible to press and who’ll plant a corner in the turf when run blocking. His body control is exceptional with the ball in the air. But he’s one of those big receivers who is always getting suffocated by corners in coverage.

Ala DK Metcalf and Hakeem Butler in last year’s class, the NFL wants to know if he can change directions.

Laviska Shenault (Colorado) – Medical

I’ve been obsessed with Viska since he clowned the Pac-12 for 1,126 all-purpose yards in nine games in 2018 despite playing with a cannon-armed quarterback who refused to throw the ball 20 yards downfield.

Last year, all creativity seeped out of Colorado’s offense. Viska was a marked man. Every play was like the scene in 'The Matrix' when Neo is surrounded by 100 Mr. Anderson’s. In this movie, Steven Montez played Steve Zaun, calling out, “Yo, Visk, I’ll be over here to fling you a bubble screen if you need me!”

Shenault, who measured in Monday at just about Ezekiel Elliott’s exact dimensions, promises that he’ll runs in the 4.3s or 4.4s. He’s a freak. He’s been drawing comps to Anquan Boldin, Mike Williams, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Sammy Watkins.

The comp he doesn’t want is Mr. Glass. A foot injury wiped out three games of his breakout 2018 campaign, and he underwent shoulder and turf toe surgeries the following offseason. Last year, a nagging core muscle injury stole one game and haunted him in others.

He was diagnosed with an inflamed pubic bone over the winter that’s not expected to require surgery. Hopefully it won’t limit his participation. Either way, Shenault could really use a thumbs-up from the medical folks in Indy.

Won’t participate: Tyler Johnson (Minnesota) – Athletic tests

Ace Twins Cities reporter Darren Wolfson reported on Sunday that Johnson planned to participate in drills, interviews and medicals at the Combine. Another way to read this report: TYLER JOHNSON VOLUNTARILY PULLS OUT OF ATHLETIC TESTING.

What an odd process Johnson is having. A prospect that the NFL was reportedly lower on than #DraftTwitter, Johnson really needed a big showing in the lead-up to April’s event to make a case that he deserved a Day 2 call, as his tape suggested.

But Johnson was snubbed by the Senior Bowl – irrefutable proof of the NFL’s pessimism – and wound up at the Shrine Game. He then pulled out of the Shrine event, citing preparations for the NFL Combine. It’s rarely a good idea for Day 3 prospects to pull themselves out of All-Star events. It only made sense for Johnson if he truly felt he could doggedly work to improve his 40-yard dash and agility drills enough by late February to… you know, actually improve each.

But then he pulls out of the testing right before the Combine?! It’s hard to explain this one without having more information. Except to say that this appears to be a prospect who’s afraid of getting in front of evaluators right now. And that isn’t going to help his case, because those evaluators were already predisposed to not see things his way.

And all that stinks. Because Johnson has reams of strong game film. Johnson (6’2/200) falls in the Justin Jefferson phylum in this class of big college slot receivers who abused undersized/under-talented collegiate slot corners over the middle. In fact, 953 of his receiving yards last year came on catches he pulled in between 0-20 yards downfield smack-dab in the middle of the field (547 between 10-20), per PFF.

Ludicrously productive in college, Johnson runs good routes, and his ball skills are insane – his highlight reel of top catches can compete with any prospect in this class.

But scouts remain lower on his than #DraftTwitter because Johnson lacks both short-area quicks and long speed. In part, that’s why the vertical element of his game in college lagged behind (Minnesota’s quarterbacks and offensive scheme played a part in that as well). It’s great that he’s so skilled in contested situations. Not so great that he was constantly in them in college and will assuredly be in more in the NFL.

It would have helped his case to show evaluators that he had a little more juice in his lower-half than they originally thought. His only shot to do so will now be at Minnesota’s pro day. He may be an afterthought in a ludicrously deep receiver class by that point. That’s a shame. Johnson was a QB/DB in high school who is still learning the receiver position.

Bryan Edwards (South Carolina) – Broken Foot

Edwards broke his foot while prepping for the NFL Combine and announced he’ll need a couple months rehab before returning to work. That’s unfortunate, because it sets his recovery timeline to coincide with the NFL Draft itself.

Edwards is a good prospect, but he finds himself in an absolutely stacked receiver class. He’s not going to be recovered by South Carolina’s pro day on March 19. It’s possible that he could be in time for a special workout just prior to the draft in late-April, but that’s probably pushing it too.

Circumstantially, it’s possible that the stroke of bad luck will push him into Day 3.

Tight end

Jared Pinkney (Vanderbilt) – Speed, jumping drills

Over the summer, Pinkney was among a small handful of tight ends in contention for TE1 honors this spring. He was coming off a dominant junior campaign (50-774-7) in which he showed true next-level inline potential.

He probably should have declared for the draft last year. As a senior, Vanderbilt’s offense cratered, as did Pinkney’s usage and draft stock. He posted a middling 20-233-2 line. He looked less athletic than the year before, and also less physical.

Don’t take the conventional stats’ word for it. PFF grading had his receiving drop from 81.9 in 2018 to 53.8 in 2019, his run blocking drop from 60.0 to 55.8, and his overall grade plummet from 78.5 to 53.8. Pinkney’s stock has been in a tailspin since September. He badly needs a strong combine to convince evaluators to put as much/more stock in the 2018 tape as they will the 2019 tape.

The latter showed a player lacking in long speed, short-area explosion and body armor, such that he got shucked aside during blocking cameos and jarred off his path on routes. It’s of the utmost importance that Pinkney make the case, through his tests, that the lack of juice on his 2019 tape was more indicative of his coaching staff’s dearth of imagination and the team’s quarterbacking woes than anything that has to do with the future.

Albert Okwuegbunam (Missouri) – 3-cone, jumping drills

It wasn’t a huge surprise that Okwuegbunam’s least-impressive statistical season was his last – the year that he had neither QB Drew Lock nor OC Josh Huepel to work with. Huepel’s schemes led to multiple freebie scores during his 11-TD freshman campaign. Lock proved far more adept at finding the big fella up the seam than Kelly Bryant.

Okwuegbunam is big and fast – if you give him a runway. His speed is of the build-up variety. His routes are paint-by-numbers because he labors to change directions, forcing him to telegraph every swivel of those wide hips. SEC linebackers and safeties weren’t able to steal pots from him through those poker tells as often as will be the case in the NFL.

Will Okwuegbunam be anything more than a big guy who can get up the seam if you don’t impede his progress too much along the way? Is there a bit more athleticism here than we gave him credit for at Mizzou? Whether proving he’s a bit more explosive than assumed, or a bit more agile, any little bit would help in Aquaman’s push to draw a late Day 2 call.

Hunter Bryant (Washington) – Medical

A physical freak, Bryant will test near the top of the class in whatever athletic fluidity test he’s put through… assuming, of course, he’s healthy enough to run the gamut of them.

An undersized move-TE (6’2/239), Bryant additionally comes with health concerns that interested parties are going to have their medical teams pry into in Indy. A problematic knee injury suffered mid-season in 2017 and then re-aggravated in the summer wiped out all but the final five games of Bryant's 2018 season.

Bryant returned to appear in every game last year save for the Las Vegas Bowl (he skipped it to prepare for the Draft), but saw fewer snaps (627) than fellow TE Cade Otton (869). Important point on Bryant: 297 of his snaps came in the slot, 271 came inline, 29 apiece came in the backfield or out wide.

He’s not an inline guy at the next level, and his medicals need to check out to ensure his athleticism won’t be medically compromised anytime soon.

Offensive Line

Lloyd Cushenberry – 3-cone, short shuttle

Cushenberry drops a cruise ship anchor against power, but he struggled on islands with quickness when LSU went empty.

Cushenberry has already begun to rally his way up boards, with The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranking him as the class’ No. 1 interior linemen recently. Looking around the industry, Cushenberry is ranked currently by others right on that Day 2/3 line.

More will join Brugler’s line of thinking if Cushenberry proves that he can move laterally. Because we know he can firefight all day with power. It would make evaluators a bit more comforatable knowing that he can handle his business in space as well.

Saahdiq Charles (LSU) – Interviews

I tried to avoid listing “interviews” as a category, because I don’t know these kids, and I preferred to keep the analysis quantifiable.

But we have to put on our pop psychologist hats for Charles. In terms of interview importance, you’d put his in the top-three of the entire class. This may not be a Jachai Polite situation… but it’s incumbent on Charles that he handle himself better than Polite did in last year’s interview process (one buddy in the media told me he was informed by a team source that Polite’s interview was a “horror show,” an anecdote I’ve thought about endlessly ever since… just how bad would a 30-minute interaction have to be for you to refer to it as a “horror show”?).

Charles is going to have to answer for his six-game suspension last season. And more. An LSU source told Yahoo’s Eric Edholm that Charles is “tremendously immature” and that he “constantly stayed in trouble” last year.

“He’s a follower, not a leader,” the source continued. “He gravitated toward trouble when he didn’t have money, so what’s going to happen when he does have [an NFL paycheck]? He makes it tough to trust him. He’s not reliable. In three years, he had a major discipline issue each year.”

NFL teams don’t have the time or patience for malcontents, particularly if they aren’t superstars. Polite found that out. Hopefully Charles is preparing for his moment in Indianapolis a little better.

Trey Adams (Washington) – Medical

A mainstay in too-early mock drafts going back to the spring of 2016, Adams is finally actually going to hear his name called. But his body sure complicated things for him.

Had Adams never gotten hurt, he may have been a first-rounder in 2018, or maybe last year. Instead, he ended up staying all five years of his eligibility clock at Washington. Adams missed the 2017 season with a torn ACL and most of the 2018 season with a back injury.

It was awesome to see him return to start every regular season game for the Huskies last fall. But Adams’ injury woes cropped up immediately when the pre-draft process began, as he was yanked from Senior Bowl practices after tweaking his hamstring in drills.

Back in December, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reported that "Many (pro evaluators) believe his medical history and the regression in his game since he hurt his back will lead him to be a late-round selection.” Adams could really use some decent news from doctors.

Netane Muti (Fresno State) – Medical

Everybody’s favorite interior sleeper who nobody is sleeping on anymore, Muti’s stock could really surge if he’s given a clean bill of health.

When he was on the field in college, Muti was a human wrecking ball. But those times were few and far between, as Achillies and Lisfranc injuries wiped out a significant amount of his career at Fresno State.

Because Muti declared early, we don’t have a ton of tape on him. What we do have is a highlight reel of nastiness. A few rounds might hinge on what his medicals come back saying.