NFL Scouting Combine: Notes and quotes from the defensive linemen and linebackers

The first day of player media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine was today as the defensive linemen and linebackers took the podium. I did my best to hone in on players who fit what the Cleveland Browns might be looking for in the 2023 NFL Draft to get to know players who could be wearing brown and orange next year.

On a busy morning, I was able to chat with nearly about ten players and picked their brains about some of the things they do well on tape. As these guys continue through the biggest job interview of their career, here are some notes and quotes from today’s media availability.

Northwestern's Adetomiwa Adebawore just wants to play football

Spending time at both three-technique and five-technique at Northwestern, Adetomiwa Adebawore was asked a great deal about where he prefers to play. And he made his point loud and clear: he just wants to play football. Touting his physicality, smarts, and desire to get better, Adebawore has quite a likable personality.

Adetomiwa Adebawore’s elevator pitch to NFL teams: pic.twitter.com/4nCPbuWjmG — Cory (@realcorykinnan) March 1, 2023

I then asked him to break down the difference in his mindset based on whether he is lined up inside or out. Here was his answer:

I asked @tomiwabawore how his mindset changes from playing 3T vs. 5T: pic.twitter.com/w2AtL3LmOh — Cory (@realcorykinnan) March 1, 2023

Wisconsin pass rusher Nick Herbig doesn't care about his size

There are few more refined pass rushers in the country than Wisconsin’s Nick Herbig. He is a player I would take on my team any day of the week. When I asked him what he would say to teams who do not think he has the size to play on the edge full-time at the NFL level, he gave one of the best answers of the day:

Story continues

Nick Herbig: “Dynamite comes in small packages” pic.twitter.com/sKWIh1IfhG — Cory (@realcorykinnan) March 1, 2023

As a refined pass rusher, I asked Herbig to break down a bit of what goes through his mind pre-snap as he looks to get after opposing quarterbacks:

I asked Nick Herbig to walk me through a bit of his pre-snap process pic.twitter.com/u454RpGlsP — Cory (@realcorykinnan) March 1, 2023

Herbig is a dynamic player who certainly has a role at the NFL level.

DT Byron Young lives the Alabama way

When you pop on the Alabama tape defensively, the way that defensive tackle Byron Young uses his hands stands out. Whether it comes to gapping out or replacing hands and freeing his chest, the hands of Young are always working. I asked him about his attention to detail, and his answer was fantastic.

Asked Alabama’s Byron Young about his attention to detail and if he takes pride in how well he uses his hands pic.twitter.com/WhS1yaQc0t — Cory (@realcorykinnan) March 1, 2023

Ohio State EDGE Zach Harrison honed in on his power profile in 2022

There were times in the 2021 season when it looked like Ohio State pass rusher Zach Harrison was trying to prove too much. I asked him about his step forward in 2022 and if he intentionally reduced his game to refine what is best for his skillset. He confirmed and gave the following answer:

Zach Harrison talks reducing his game and really using 2022 to refine his power profile and what he does well pic.twitter.com/bvqbth1PT3 — Cory (@realcorykinnan) March 1, 2023

Tulane LB Dorian Williams touts his versatility

As the Browns look for a potential young and promising linebacker in the 2023 NFL Draft, Tulane’s Dorian Williams comes to the forefront as an interesting middle-round option. Throughout his time at Tulane, he has played overhang, WILL, and MIKE. Williams touts that versatility as he enters the next phase of his career.

Tulane LB Dorian Williams on moving from an overhang early in his career to transitioning to MIKE pic.twitter.com/UErr3xuA7S — Cory (@realcorykinnan) March 1, 2023

Washington State LB Daiyan Henley's roots as a wide receiver give him an edge

It is not every day that you see a player make the transition from wide receiver to linebacker, but this is just what Washington State’s Daiyan Henley did. The sixth-year senior (who might be over the supposed guardrail for the Browns) has one of the best coverage profiles of any linebacker in the class, and he says he still relies on his instincts as a wide receiver.

Asked Washington State LB Daiyan Henley how his background as a WR has helped him develop coverage instincts. pic.twitter.com/TMmnNiucSh — Cory (@realcorykinnan) March 1, 2023

LSU's BJ Ojulari takes pride in being a leader

There is no doubting the talent of LSU pass rusher BJ Ojulari on the field. He is my second-ranked pass rusher in the class as he has bend, length, explosiveness, and more. More importantly, however, Ojulari takes pride in giving back to his teammates and his community. Every year, LSU awards the number 18 to their highest integrity player, and that was Ojulari in 2022. Here are his thoughts on his leadership.

I asked BJ Ojulari what it meant to wear 18 this year: pic.twitter.com/iwhh00RF8i — Cory (@realcorykinnan) March 1, 2023

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

[stnvideo key=”BuIu1n8G” type=”player”>

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire